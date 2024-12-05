'Critically low': Main Street Project in need of mittens and gloves

Main Street project is asking Winnipeggers for glove and mitten donations to help those experiencing homelessness stay safe in the cold.

“At this time, Main Street Project is critically low on gloves and mittens, meaning that we don’t have any,” said Cindy Titus, communications manager with Main Street Project.

“So, we’re reaching out to generous Manitobans to ask for their support in donating these items.”

The organization said emergency shelters are reaching capacity every night, which means some communities are left sleeping outside in the freezing cold.

Titus noted that those experiencing homelessness are at greater risk of cold-weather dangers, adding that Main Street Project wants to stay prepared as the temperatures start to drop.

“We really want to be able to provide folks with the appropriate winter weather wear so that they can stay warm and safe during the harsh weather that Manitoba has during the winter months,” Titus said.

Winnipeggers can drop off donations of new or gently used gloves and mittens at 661 Main St. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. They can also be purchased from Main Street Project’s Amazon wish list and delivered to the office.

More details are available online.