

CTV Winnipeg





With warmer temperatures expected this weekend, Winnipeggers have a couple more options for outdoor winter activities.

Another leg of the Red River Mutual Trail is set to open Saturday morning, while the Crokicurl rink will be open starting Friday evening, The Forks announced Friday.

With the new leg, the outdoor skating trail will go from the port at The Forks to the Norwood Bridge on the Red River, and to the Osborne Bridge on the Assiniboine. In total, the trail will be about 2.5 kilometres, with the potential to become even longer if the weather cooperates.

“These cold temperatures have made it a great year for the Red River Mutual Trail,” said Paul Jordan, Chief Executive Officer with The Forks, in a release. “The ice is freezing nicely and we’re excited to extend down the Red River to include another neighbourhood.”

Crokicurl, which combines curling with the tabletop game of crokinole, made its debut at The Forks last winter and is back for another year.

You can rent skates at The Forks. The rate is $3 for children and $5 for adults.