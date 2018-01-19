

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in Cross Lake, Man. are continuing their investigation into the murder of Austin Monias.

Police said on Jan. 20, 2013 Monias was stabbed during a fight at a party. He was 19 at the time.

Five people were arrested in relation to his death but were released without charge.

“We are dedicated to getting answers for his family,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre in a release.

RCMP said Monias was passionate about both sport and youth, playing for the Cross Lake Islanders and coaching younger hockey players.

“His passion for life, desires for the future and all expectations were taken from his life and the life of his friends and the youth of Cross Lake. It’s so hard to live without him,” said Cileen Umperville, Monias’ mother.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Cross Lake RCMP Detachment at 204-676-2600.