Cross Lake RCMP continue to investigate 2013 murder
Austin Monias was 19 when he was stabbed to death during a fight at a party in Cross Lake, Man. in 2013. (Source: RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 10:36AM CST
RCMP in Cross Lake, Man. are continuing their investigation into the murder of Austin Monias.
Police said on Jan. 20, 2013 Monias was stabbed during a fight at a party. He was 19 at the time.
Five people were arrested in relation to his death but were released without charge.
“We are dedicated to getting answers for his family,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre in a release.
RCMP said Monias was passionate about both sport and youth, playing for the Cross Lake Islanders and coaching younger hockey players.
“His passion for life, desires for the future and all expectations were taken from his life and the life of his friends and the youth of Cross Lake. It’s so hard to live without him,” said Cileen Umperville, Monias’ mother.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Cross Lake RCMP Detachment at 204-676-2600.