Cross Lake RCMP lays second-degree murder charge

    A man from Pimicikamak Cree Nation has been charged with second-degree murder.

    RCMP started an investigation on March 25 around 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports a woman had died inside a home on Sawmill Road in the Cree Nation.

    When officers got the scene, they found the body of a 45-year-old woman.

    A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene and n Tuesday, he was charged with second-degree murder.

    He remains in custody.

    Police said the victim and suspect were known to each other.

    None of the charges against the man have been tested in court.

