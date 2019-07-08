Crow behind outage that left 2000 customers without power: Manitoba Hydro
A crow picks at a container in Frankfurt, Germany in a Friday, April 21, 2017 file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michael Probst)
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 2:21PM CST
Thousands of Winnipeggers were briefly without power Monday morning and Manitoba Hydro said it’s all because of a bird.
Hydro told CTV News a crow came into contact with equipment and caused an outage that affected 2,000 customers.
The outage began at 7:45 a.m. and impacted customers from Polo Park west to Moorgate Street between Ness and Portage Avenues. Power was restored half an hour later.
Hydro said they see a number of animal-related outages every month, with squirrels, raccoons, geese and crows named as the main culprits.