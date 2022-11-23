Crowd in Winnipeg watches Canada’s first World Cup game in decades

For the first time in 36 years, soccer fans in Winnipeg are able to cheer for Canada at the FIFA World Cup.

A crowd gathered at the King’s Head Pub Wednesday afternoon to catch the team’s first match in Qatar 2022 against Belgium.

“This is my first time cheering for Canada in the World Cup,” said Mike Deluca. “Usually I cheer for England or Italy - my mom’s from England, my dad‘s Italian - so usually I’m cheering for those teams. So, it feels great to cheer for Canada this time.”

Chris Graves, the owner of the pub, said the World Cup and Canada’s appearance has been fantastic for business. He said there have been crowds for the other matches, but the turnout for Wednesday's match is the biggest of the World Cup so far, which he attributes to Canada playing.

Belgium defeated Canada 1-0.

More to come.