A Winnipeg man is expected to be back in court Tuesday while the Crown appeals his sentence.

Last July, Ron Siwicki was sentenced to three months in jail for criminal negligence causing the death of his mother, Elizabeth.

One month was subtracted for the time served in custody before the trial.

Elizabeth Siwicki, 89, fell out of her bed in November 2014 where she died several weeks later due to bed sores so severe, they went down to her bones.

In a notice of appeal, the Crown said Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Colleen Suche made an error in her assessment of aggravating and mitigating factors and passed on an unfit sentence.

Siwicki’s lawyer Michael Cook is seeking a suspended sentence for his client.