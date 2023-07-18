Crown grants acquittal of two men convicted in 1973 killing in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG -

A judge has granted an acquittal to two First Nations men convicted of killing a restaurant worker in Winnipeg a half-century ago.

Chief Justice Glenn Joyal of the Court of King's Bench told Brian Anderson and Allan Woodhouse that they are innocent and deserve acquittals.

People in the courtroom gallery erupted in cheers as the judge announced his decision.

The Crown asked for an acquittal of Anderson and Woodhouse, saying systemic racism had affected the investigation and prosecution.

Anderson and Woodhouse were sentenced to life in prison for the death of Ting Fong Chan, a restaurant worker who was stabbed in 1973.

Both men professed their innocence in court today, saying they did not kill Chan.

