A sentencing hearing is underway for a Winnipeg man who admitted to letting his elderly mother die on the floor of their house after she fell out of her bed.

Musician Ronald Siwicki has pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death.

Court heard his 89-year-old mother, Elizabeth Siwicki, was living with dementia and remained on the floor for nearly a month while Siwicki fed her nutritional drinks and continued to go about his daily routine, which involved posting on Facebook and playing in a band.

Elizabeth Siwicki died in December 2014 due to advanced ulcers from laying on her side.

The Crown is seeking a three to four year sentence, arguing Siwicki’s death could’ve been prevented if her son would’ve gotten her help and taken her off the floor.

Crown attorney Alanna Littman says the sentence must say that we as a community will not tolerate the neglect of our most vulnerable.

The defence is up next with its submissions.