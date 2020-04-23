WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s crown services minister will provide an update on the province’s response to COVID-19 Thursday morning.

Jeff Wharton is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will livestream the event.

The conference comes as the province is urging public sector workers and Crown corporation employees to accept reduced work hours to help free up money for the fight against COVID-19, or face temporary layoffs.

The province has asked Crown corporations and universities to prepare scenarios for job cuts of 10, 20 and 30 per cent. The deadline for submissions was Tuesday.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries has already temporarily laid off almost 1,300 workers after casinos closed during the pandemic.

This week, Premier Brian Pallister announced he would be taking a 25 per cent pay cut from his base salary as premier during the pandemic.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

-With files from The Canadian Press and CTV’s Devon McKendrick.