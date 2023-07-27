Crown stays assault charges against aides accused of assaulting care home residents in Winnipeg
Manitoba Crown prosecutors have entered a stay of proceedings against two health-care aides accused of assaulting residents at a Winnipeg care home, as court heard there is no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction.
Late last year, Winnipeg police charged Kumba Mansaray and Kadiatu Koroma with one count of assault each. The charges were in connection to an investigation into alleged abuse of elderly residents at Oakview Place care home in 2022.
At the time, police alleged between August 2021 and January 2022, the two health-care aides used, “'inappropriate physical actions on separate occasions to gain the compliance of five elderly residents while performing their daily care duties.”
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) said a whistleblower came forward to the local management of the care home in February 2022 with the allegations. However, the WRHA said it was only informed about the allegations four months later when another whistleblower came forward.
READ MORE: Oakview Place abuse investigation: Two health-care aides facing assault charges
During a court hearing on May 30 recently reviewed by CTV News, the Crown entered a stay of proceedings against Mansaray and Koroma.
Crown Prosecutor M. Evans told the court police had initially requested five charges be authorized between each of the co-accused. However, she said after reviewing the materials, the Crown's office authorized the laying of only two charges.
She said when the Crown authorizes charges, it weighs whether there is a reasonable likelihood of conviction and if it is in the public interest to proceed. Evans said after receiving further information from police, the Crown decided to enter a stay of proceedings.
"After further review, it was determined that the matter no longer meets our charging standard as there is no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction," Evans said.
Provincial Judge Dave Mann accepted the stay of proceedings on both counts.
Neither of the accused, nor their defence lawyer, were present at the hearing on May 30.
CTV News Winnipeg reached out to the Crown’s office about the decision, which provided a statement.
“Manitoba Prosecution Service can confirm the decision was made after a thorough consideration of all the evidence,” a provincial spokesperson said.
