Cruise ship makes stop in Churchill

A luxury cruise ship has made a stop in the town of Churchill.

On Sunday at 6 a.m., the ‘Silver Endeavour’ arrived at the Port of Churchill, marking an important moment for the rail-connected, deep-water Arctic seaport.

The ship will be in port for a number of days, giving the 250 guests and staff a chance to enjoy Churchill. The stopover will also allow for a crew change and the ship to be resupplied.

“This ship in Port is great news for Churchill, Manitoba, and for our local businesses and economy,” said Brendan McEwan, president of the Churchill Chamber of Commerce, in a news release.

“Polar bear season in the late fall has always been busy, but our goal is to grow tourism in additional parts of the year including spring, summer and during our great winter northern lights season.”

The ‘Silver Endeavour,’ owned by Silversea, has eight public decks and a guest capacity of 220 people.

Silversea has confirmed sailings to Churchill in both 2024 and 2025.