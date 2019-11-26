

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG - Canadian Blood Services and CTV are teaming up for a blood donor clinic today from 1:30 until 7:30 p.m.

The clinic will be held at CBS headquarters at 777 William Ave.

Organizers are asking you to join CTV News anchor Maralee Caruso as she gives blood in honour of her mother, who needed many transfusions when she was dealing with a health issue.

Anyone who’s interested in donating blood is asked to view donor requirements and everything else you need to know about donating blood at the CBS website