CTV News Winnipeg to air one-hour special on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

As Canada marks the second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, CTV News Winnipeg will be airing a one-hour special to understand the history of Indigenous people and how the next generation is leading the way forward.

Reconciliation and Reconnecting: The Path Forward – A CTV News National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Special will be airing this Friday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. local time.

The special will also be available to watch live online at CTV News Winnipeg.

Taylor Brock, a Métis Manitoban and reporter for CTV News Winnipeg, and Nelson Bird, a member of Peepeekisis Cree Nation in Treaty 4 territory and a journalist at CTV News Regina, will host the special from Odena Circle at The Forks in Winnipeg – Treaty One Territory, the original lands of Anishinaabeg, Cree, Oji-Cree, Dakota and Dene peoples, and the homeland of the Métis nation.

Canada’s Indigenous youth are embracing their heritage and reawakening Indigenous culture. Their stories are rooted in history.

Throughout the hour, you will hear from these young leaders who are holding the memory of the atrocities generations before them have endured while forging their own future.