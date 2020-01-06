BEST IN SNOW

CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

(the “Rules”)

1. The ‘Best In Snow’ contest (the “Contest”) is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are completely released of all liability by each entrant in this Contest. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Contest must be directed to the Contest Sponsor and not Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. You may only use one (1) personal Facebook account, one (1) personal Twitter account or one (1) personal Instagram account to participate in this Contest. To enter the Contest, you will need to sign up for a Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account if you don’t already have one. Signing up for an account is free. To sign up for a Facebook account, visit www.facebook.com and follow the onscreen instructions. To sign up for a Twitter account, visit www.twitter.com and follow the onscreen instructions. To sign up for an Instagram account, visit www.instagram.com and follow the onscreen instructions.

2. The Contest is being conducted by Bell Media Inc. and its participating stations (the “Contest Sponsor”) listed on Schedule A attached hereto (the “Station(s)”). A copy of these Rules is available on each of the participating Stations’ websites (the “Stations’ Websites”) set out in Schedule A.

3. The Contest entry period begins at 6:00 a.m. Central Time (“CT”) on January 6, 2020 and closes at 6:00 a.m. CT on February 14, 2020 (the “Entry Period”). No purchase necessary to enter. Void where prohibited.

4. ELIGIBILITY. To enter the Contest, you (each, an “Entrant”) must be a legal resident of Manitoba, Canada, be eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of Bell Media Inc., its agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, promotional and advertising agencies or of any other entity involved in the development, production, administration, or fulfillment of the Contest, as well as the parents, siblings and children of any such employees and any person domiciled with such employees, are ineligible to enter. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.

5. HOW TO ENTER. During the Entry Period, log in into either your personal Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account and upload a unique and original photo of a snowman, snow fort, snow sculpture or any other display or art piece made outdoors using snow (the “Best In Snow Photo”) respecting the criteria detailed at paragraph 14 below. The Best In Snow Photo must comply with the Photo Guidelines provided below and must include the hashtag “#BestInSnowContest” in the caption. You must ensure your Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account settings allows for public viewing of your Best In Snow Photo so that the Contest Sponsor may register your entry. If your Best In Snow Photo is submitted and received during the Entry Period in accordance with these Rules, as determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion, you will be eligible to receive one (1) entry (each an “Entry”).

6. An Entrant may enter more than one (1) Best In Snow Photo throughout the Entry Period; however, an Entrant may not enter the same Best In Snow Photo more than once throughout the Entry Period. If it is discovered by the Contest Sponsor (using any evidence or other information made available to or otherwise discovered by the Contest Sponsor) that any Entrant has attempted to: (i) exceed the foregoing limit on entries; and/or (ii) use multiple names, identities, email addresses and/or any automated, macro, script, robotic or other system(s) or program(s) to enter or otherwise participate in or to disrupt this Contest; then he/she may be disqualified from the Contest in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor. An Entry may be rejected if (in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor) the Entry is not fully completed with all required information and submitted and received in accordance with these Rules during the Entry Period. The Contest Sponsor is not responsible for late, lost, misdirected, delayed, incomplete or incompatible Entries (all of which are void). All Entries are subject to verification at any time and for any reason. The sole determinant of the time for the purposes of this Contest will be the Contest server machine(s). The Contest Sponsor reserves the right to reject and disqualify any Entry if it discovers that any information provided is either false or fraudulent (as determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion). The Contest Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to reject any entry of any Best In Snow Photo that the Contest Sponsor deems not to be in keeping with the policies, goals and/or guiding principles of the Contest, or that the Contest Sponsor learns has been previously published, entered into any other contest, and/or won any other prize/award. In the event of a dispute, entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the "Authorized Account Holder" of the Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account used to submit the Entry. "Authorized Account Holder" is defined as the natural person to whom is assigned the social media account. You agree to the privacy policies and terms of use of Facebook (available at www.facebook.com), Twitter (available at www.twitter.com) and Instagram (available at www.instagram.com) and are solely responsible for ensuring that you comply with them at all times while participating in the Contest.

7. IMPORTANT NOTE: The Contest Sponsor reserves the right at any time, in its sole and absolute discretion, to require proof, in form and substance satisfactory to the Contest Sponsor within the timeframe specified by the Contest Sponsor that: (i) confirms that the Entrant and the Best In Snow Photo meet all of the applicable requirements specified in these Rules; (ii) the Entrant has all necessary permissions and authorizations as required pursuant to these Rules including permission from all persons (or from a parent or legal guardian if such person is a minor) appearing in the Best In Snow Photo; and/or (iii) is required for any other reason that the Contest Sponsor deems necessary, in its sole and absolute discretion for the purposes of administering this Contest in accordance with these Rules, or for any other reason. Failure to provide such proof to the complete satisfaction of the Contest Sponsor within the timeline specified may result in disqualification in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor.

8. The Contest Sponsor may post and/or broadcast on air on one of the participating Stations any Best In Snow Photo submitted as set forth in these Rules. Any Best In Snow Photo that the Contest Sponsor deems, at any time, violates the terms and conditions set forth in these Rules, as determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion, may be taken down. Prior to being posted or aired, the Contest Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to edit or modify any Best In Snow Photo, or to request an Entrant to modify, edit and/or re-submit his or her Best In Snow Photo, in order to ensure that the Best In Snow Photo complies with these Rules, including the Photo Requirements, or for any other reason.

9. PRIZES: There is a total of twenty five (25) prizes available to be won (the “Prize(s)”), each consisting of a pair of tickets to the Festival du Voyageur taking place in Winnipeg, MB from February 14, 2020 to February 23, 2020. Approximate retail value of each Prize: fifty dollars ($50) CAD. The festival tickets are subject to the terms and conditions of its issuing company. The number of Prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the Contest as they are awarded.

10. Prizes must be accepted as awarded. The Prizes may not be sold, transferred and are not convertible to cash. Contest Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any component of the Prize is unavailable. Prize winners are solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein.

11. WINNER SELECTION. On January 10, January 17, January 24, January 31, February 7 and February 14, 2019 at approximately 12:00 p.m. CST (each, a “Selection Date”), a panel of judges appointed by the Contest Sponsor and formed by representatives of the Stations (the “Judges”) will review all eligible Best In Snow Photos received up to the applicable Selection Date. Entries received will be carried over from one Selection Date to the other. The Judges will review and assign a score (from 1-10) to each Best In Snow Photo on the basis of the following criteria: (i) picture quality, (ii) originality, (iii) and creativity. The five (5) Entrants whose Best In Snow Photos receive the highest score in the course of each Selection Date will be selected as potential winners. In the event of a tie, the Best In Snow Photo (from among the tied Best In Snow Photos) that scored higher on creativity shall be deemed to have obtained the higher score. The odds of winning will depend on the total number of eligible Entries received up to the point of each Selection Date and the caliber of the Best In Snow Photos associated with such Entries on the basis of the above judging criteria.

12. Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact the potential winners by telephone within three (3) business days after each Selection Date. In the event that a potential winner cannot be contacted within three (3) business days after each Selection Date, such potential winner will be disqualified and the Contest Sponsor shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard and the Contest Sponsor may select the Entrant associated with the Best In Snow Photo that obtained the next highest score as an alternate potential winner at its sole discretion (in which case, the foregoing provisions of this section shall apply to such new potential winner). Proof of identification must be provided upon request. In order to be declared the winner, the potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill testing question administered by Bell Media Inc.

13. Before being awarded a Prize, each potential winner must sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsor a declaration and release prepared by the Contest Sponsor, which, among other things: (i) confirms compliance with these Rules; (ii) agrees to release the Contest Sponsor, its officers, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all claims, damages, liabilities, costs, and expenses arising from any liability in connection with this Contest and/or his/her participation therein; (iii) grants to the Contest Sponsor, in perpetuity, a royalty-free, transferable license to use, reproduce and otherwise exploit all or any portion of his/her Best In Snow Photo for any purpose whatsoever and waives his/her moral rights therein; (iv) agrees to indemnify the Released Parties against any and all claims, damages, liabilities, costs, and expenses arising from use of his/her Best In Snow Photo including, without limitation, any claim that his/her Best In Snow Photo infringes a proprietary interest of any third party; and (v) agrees to the publication, reproduction and/or other use of his/her name, address, voice, statements about the Contest and/or photograph or other likeness without further notice or compensation, in any publicity or advertisement carried out by or on behalf of the Contest Sponsor in any manner whatsoever, including print, broadcast or the internet. If a potential winner: (a) fails to correctly answer the skill-testing question; (b) fails to return the properly executed Contest documents within the specified time; and/or (c) cannot be a declared winner in accordance with these Rules for any reason; then he/she will be disqualified (and will forfeit all rights to be a winner) and the Contest Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to select the Entrant whose Best In Snow Photo received the second highest score during the judging period to be an eligible winner (in which case the foregoing provisions of this section shall apply to such new eligible winner).

14. PHOTO GUIDELINES: The Best In Snow Photo submitted must be a photograph of a snowman, snow fort, snow sculpture or any other display or art piece made outdoors using snow. Best In Snow Photos must be original and not include any third party’s proprietary content, including trade-marks or copyrighted content. Contest Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may disqualify any Entrant who uses third party proprietary content, at any time. Contest Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to edit any Best In Snow Photo to blur out any trade-marks or to remove any copyrighted content. Contest Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Best In Snow Photo that involve anything illegal, potentially or actually dangerous or harmful or containing any element of physical risk, at any time. Any Best In Snow Photo that involves a third party that does not choose to be part of the Best In Snow Photo may also be disqualified. Best In Snow Photos must not include any illegal, defamatory or in any way obscene content. Best In Snow Photos cannot be a parody or derogatory. Best In Snow Photos remain the property of the Entrant, however by entering this Contest, each Entrant (i) represents and warrants that his/her Best In Snow Photo is his or her original work and does not infringe on any third party’s copyright, trade-mark or other intellectual property rights, (ii) represents and warrants that he/she has all necessary rights from any third party that appears, or is mentioned, in the Best In Snow Photo, including those from the parent or legal guardian if third party is under the age of majority; (iii) grants the Contest Sponsor, an unlimited, royalty free, irrevocable, right and license to reproduce, post and/or broadcast the Best In Snow Photo in any form of media now known or hereinafter developed, including, without limitation, on the Stations’ websites, the Stations’ networking pages, on CTV and/or 103.1 Virgin Radio, 99.9 BOB FM, TSN 1290; (iv) waives all moral rights in the Best In Snow Photo in favour of the Contest Sponsors; (v) agrees to release, indemnify, discharge and hold harmless the Released Parties from any claim or liability arising from or related to the Best In Snow Photo and/or his/her participation in this Contest; and (vi) consents to the publication and/or use, in any medium of the Entrant’s Best In Snow Photo, name, city of residence, photograph and/or image for publicity purposes carried out by the Contest Sponsor and/or its advertising and promotional agencies without payment or compensation of any kind. Best In Snow Photo may be showcased by Contest Sponsor on a public viewing gallery, including without limitation, on the Contest Website. Contest Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any claims against infringement of the right of privacy with respect to any Best In Snow Photo.

15. By entering this Contest, the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsor and the Judges with respect to any aspect of this Contest including, without limitation, the eligibility of Entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.

16. All entries become property of Contest Sponsor who assumes no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected entries, mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer errors or malfunctions. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants requesting Rules by mail or requesting the names of the Prize winners (for which a self-addressed, postage paid envelope must be included). Contest Sponsor does not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry information, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. Entry materials or data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsor, in its sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond its control, Contest Sponsor reserves its right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest, and select a winner from previously received eligible entries. Contest Sponsor reserves its right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsor reserves its right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest website or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsor reserves its right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsor shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest website.

17. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of his or her personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsor for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsor will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at www.bellmedia.ca/about/Media_Privacy.page. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsor should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at CTV Winnipeg, 400-345 Graham Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3C 5S6.

18. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Contest Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, radio, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of these Contest Rules shall prevail, govern and control.

19. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsor and/or its affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

SCHEDULE “A”

Stations/Websites

Station Website

CTV Winnipeg ctvwinnipeg.ca

103.1 Virgin Radio Winnipeg.VirginRadio.ca

99.9 BOB FM 999BOBFM.com

TSN 1290 TSN1290.ca