Last Chance: Winnipeg Ice
CONTEST
OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS
September 28th – October 1st
1. TO ENTER the Last Chance: Winnipeg Ice contest (“Contest”), simply send an email to wpgcontests@ctv.ca with the subject “Ice”. All entries must include your name, address, age range, ten digit daytime telephone number, and e-mail address. Limit of one (1) entry per individual per day. If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than once per day, all your entries will be void. Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Illegible entries are ineligible. The Contest starts at 6:00 AM Central Time ("CT") on September 28th, 2021 and closes on October 1st, 2021 at 12:00 PM CT (the “Contest Period”). There are fivee prizes (the "Prize") to be won. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Limit of one (1) Prize per household.
2. The contest sponsors are Bell Media Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest Sponsors”).
3. To enter and to be eligible to win, entrant must be a legal resident of Manitoba and be eighteen years of age or older and a resident of Manitoba. Employees and their parents, siblings and children, and persons domiciled with an employee of the Contest Sponsor, its agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, and promotional and advertising agencies and administrators, are ineligible to enter.
4. Prize - There are five (5) Prizes, each consisting of two (2) tickets to Winnipeg Ice Home Opener versus the Brandon Wheat Kings on Saturday October 2, 2021 at the Ice Cave, inside Wayne Fleming Arena. The approximate retail value of the Prize is Fifty Dollars ($50.00) CAD.
5. Prize must be accepted as awarded. The Prize may not be sold, transferred and is not convertible to cash. Contest Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any component of the Prize is unavailable. Prize winner is solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein.
6. On October 1st, 2021 at approximately 12:00 PM CT, a random draw for the Prize will take place at Bell Media Inc., Winnipeg, Manitoba from among all eligible entries received during the Contest Period. The first five entries drawn will be eligible to win a Prize. The odds of winning a Prize will depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period. Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact a potential Prize winner to notify potential winner that he or she may have won a Prize by telephone or email within two (2) business days after the draw. In the event that a potential winner cannot be contacted within 2 business days after the draw, he or she will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner may be drawn at the Contest Sponsor’s sole discretion. Proof of identification must be provided upon request. In order to be declared a winner, potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill testing question administered by Bell Media Inc. Before being awarded a Prize, the potential winner will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsor, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, he/she has read and understood these official rules and regulations (“Rules”), grants all consents required, agrees to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsor and/or similar matters, authorizes the Contest Sponsor to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use his/her name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the potential winner, beyond the awarding of or participation in the Prize, accepts the Prize as offered and releases the Contest Sponsor from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the potential winner’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize. In the event that a potential winner does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules, Contest Sponsor shall have the right to disqualify the potential winner, and draw an alternate potential winner, and the Contest Sponsor shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to selection and notification of a potential winner, shall be applied, with the necessary amendments, until all qualified winner have been duly selected, but in any event, no later than October 1, 2021
7. By entering this Contest the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsor with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.
8. All entries become property of Contest Sponsor who assumes no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected entries, mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer errors or malfunctions. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants requesting Rules by mail or requesting the name of the Prize winner (for which a self-addressed, postage paid envelope must be included). Contest Sponsor does not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry information, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. Entry materials or data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsor, in its sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond its control, Contest Sponsor reserves its right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest, and select a winner from previously received eligible entries. Contest Sponsor reserves its right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsor reserves its right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest web site or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsor reserves its right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsor shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest web site.
9. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of his or her personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsor for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsor will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at www.bellmedia.ca/about/Media_Privacy.page. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsor should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at 400-345 Graham Avenue, Winnipeg, MB.
10. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Rules shall prevail, govern and control.
11. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsor and/or its affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited
UPDATED | 19 of 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont., retrieved in rescue operation
A rescue operation underway for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., has successfully retrieved 19 miners, CTV News has confirmed.
Annamie Paul resigns as Green Party leader
Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
Catholic bishops pledge $30 million toward Indigenous reconciliation projects
Canada's bishops on Monday pledged $30 million to support Indigenous reconciliation projects for residential school survivors, their families and their communities across the country.
The FBI-led search for Gabby Petito's fiance is scaling back but becoming more targeted on intelligence, police say
The FBI is scaling back its search for Gabby Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie, to be more targeted based on intelligence after officials spent more than 10 days combing through a 25,000-acre nature reserve, police in North Point, Florida, said Monday.
Japan to lift all coronavirus emergency steps nationwide
Japan's government announced Tuesday that the coronavirus state of emergency will end this week to help rejuvenate the economy as infections slow.
Archeologists uncover hidden neighbourhood in ancient Maya city
Despite the ruins of Tikal being one of the most thoroughly studied archeological sites in the world, archeologists have recently uncovered a hidden neighbourhood near the ancient Maya city.
American siblings return home after China lifts exit ban
A pair of American siblings have returned home after China lifted an exit ban following Canada's release of a top Chinese tech executive who had been wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges.
5 things to know for Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Canada has now fully vaccinated 80.09 per cent of the country's eligible population.
First-time MPs get first taste of their new jobs
Newly-elected MPs caught a first glimpse of what their new roles in Ottawa will entail, participating in the initial phase of the House of Commons orientation program on Monday.
Saskatoon PPC candidate among those seeking injunction against Sask. proof-of-vaccination policy
Saskatchewan’s proof of vaccination policy is facing a legal challenge.
Saskatoon now under 'orange' COVID-19 risk rating
The City of Saskatoon will now use a colour-coded alert system for COVID-19.
Saskatoon to look at feasibility of speed watch program
A Saskatoon city councillor worries that a speed watch program would ask too much from its volunteers.
COVID-19 cases reported at 8 Regina Public schools
George Lee Elementary School announced students in one Grade 2/3 classroom would switch to online learning starting Tuesday, Sept. 28 until Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Federal government prepared to help Saskatchewan battle COVID-19 fourth wave
The federal government is prepared to help Saskatchewan battle its fourth wave of COVID-19.
398 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., 2 more deaths reported
Saskatchewan reported 398 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths related to the virus.
Alberta doctors call for more action with health system 'on verge of collapse'
The chorus of doctors calling for the province to take further action grew louder Monday with open letters coming from ICU, paediatric doctors and the AMA.
Central Alberta armed carjackings, police pursuit end in fiery crash
Two people are in hospital after a suspect vehicle police were pursuing crashed into a pick-up truck in downtown Red Deer.
'Just get the damn shot': Calgary man encourages vaccine hesitant like himself after 2-week ICU stay
Bernie Cook says he has a new outlook on life after a nearly month-long battle against the Delta variant of COVID-19.
COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU patient count hits record high again, 5.2K new weekend cases
It's the 11th time in September alone that a new record high has been set for ICU patient count, which now stands at 265.
Central Alberta armed carjackings, police pursuit end in fiery crash
Two people are in hospital after a suspect vehicle police were pursuing crashed into a pick-up truck in downtown Red Deer.
Edmonton election ward profile: Anirniq
Anirniq, formerly Ward 2, includes incumbent Bev Esslinger and four more candidates.
No grace period for vaccine certificates in Ontario, no enforcement either
Ontario's proof-of-vaccination program doesn't have an official grace period, according to officials with the Ministry of Labour, making it unclear how or when the new rules will be enforced by the province.
One dead following overnight shooting in Pickering
Police in Durham Region say that one person is dead after a shooting in Pickering overnight.
Ontario man out $18,000 after being tricked into thinking he won lottery he never entered
It was a phone call that came out of the blue. An Ontario man was told he had won $3.5 million in a lottery he never entered.
Experts optimistic Quebec will be able to avoid a COVID-19 lockdown this winter
Nearly a year after Quebec placed its largest cities under a partial lockdown in an effort to slow the rise of COVID-19 infections, experts say that this fall, there is reason for optimism.
A year after her death, supporters call for change at Joyce Echaquan vigil Tuesday night
A year after her death at the Joliette Hospital after enduring racist taunts from staff, a vigil will be held in Montreal for Joyce Echaquan.
Native Women's Shelter pauses work with youth protection citing unaddressed concerns
Citing unaddressed systemic racism, the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal (NWSM) said concrete commitments and actions were not coming from the Batshaw Youth and Family Services Centre, and the shelter, along with the Indigenous research team, paused participation in a joint committee.
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 28, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
-
Ontario pharmacists, doctors, report rise in harassment surrounding COVID-19 vaccines
Less than one week after Ontario began enforcing its vaccine certificate, pharmacists and family physicians say they’re receiving more harassment from anti-vaxxers.
-
Police seize $8M in illegal drugs as part of massive bust in West Nipissing
Three people have been charged following a major bust at two residences in West Nipissing in which police seized illegal drugs with a street value of more than $8 million.
-
Search begins for unmarked graves at former Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., residential school
After lots of talk this summer, the search for unmarked graves is underway at the former Shingwauk Residential School site, at present-day Algoma University.
New Brunswick reports record 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, active cases rise to 650
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting a single-day record 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 650.
Nova Scotia reports 96th COVID-19 related death, 83 new cases over the weekend
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 46 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 205.
'Residents are dying alone,' nursing home workers ask for wage increase to help staffing crisis
During a virtual news conference on Monday, the union representing workers in many of New Brunswick's nursing homes is urging premier Blaine Higgs to fix the current "staffing crisis" in nursing homes across the province.
Most Waterloo Region hospital staff fully vaccinated as deadline to show proof approaches
With the deadline looming for staff at hospitals in Waterloo Region to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, newly released figures show most have received both jabs.
Tickets, fines issued at large Guelph gathering on Homecoming weekend
Tickets and fines were handed out at a large gathering in Guelph over Homecoming weekend.
City of Waterloo tightens fireworks bylaw
The City of Waterloo is updating its fireworks ban, limiting their use to one day before and after specific holidays.
B.C. social worker accused of stealing from children pleads guilty
A former social worker accused of stealing money from children in B.C.'s care system has pleaded guilty to several charges, including fraud over $5,000.
COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 2,239 cases, 18 deaths as vaccine card grace period ends
Another 2,239 cases of COVID-19 and 18 related deaths were recorded across B.C. over the weekend, officials announced Monday as the government's vaccine card grace period came to an end.
Calls for improved road safety following deadly crash on UBC campus
As students and staff at the University of British Columbia mourn the untimely deaths of two 18-year-old students, some are calling for safety improvements to roads in and around the Vancouver campus.
Vancouver Island adds 230 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
The new cases were among 2,239 cases discovered in British Columbia since Friday, according to a statement from the B.C. Health Ministry, including 876 cases on Saturday, 657 on Sunday and 706 on Monday.
Victoria restaurateur dies of COVID-19
The owner of a recently opened Victoria eatery has died after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.
Greater Victoria Teachers' Association calls for return of COVID-19 safety protocols as clusters increase in schools
Concern is rising for kids in Vancouver Island elementary schools. As of Monday, there are 10 COVID-19 clusters at schools being reported by Island Health, a total that's doubled in just four days.