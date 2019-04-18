Manitobaville

CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS (the “Rules”)

1. The Manitobaville contest (the “Contest”) starts at 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on Monday, April 22, 2019 and closes on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. CT (the “Contest Period”). The Contest entry period starts at 6:00 a.m. CT on Monday, April 22, 2019 and closes on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. CT (the “Entry Period”). At the close of the Entry Period, there will be one round of judging and one round of voting as described below. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

2. The Contest is conducted by Bell Media Inc. and its participating stations listed on Schedule “A” attached hereto (collectively, the “Stations” and each, a “Station”) (Bell Media Inc. and the Stations shall collectively be referred to herein as the “Contest Sponsor”). A copy of these Rules is available at each of the participating Station’s websites (the “Station Websites”) set out in Schedule “A”. The Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with YouTube. YouTube is completely released of all liability by each entrant in this Contest. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Contest must be directed to the Contest Sponsor and not YouTube. You may only use your one (1) personal email or YouTube account (the “Account”) to participate in this Contest. YouTube registration is free. To sign up for a YouTube Account, visit www.youtube.com and follow the on-screen instructions (note: you are solely responsible for complying with YouTube’s Terms of Service and Community Guidelines). Entries which do not comply with YouTube’s Terms of Service and Community Guidelines will be disqualified.

3. ELIGIBILITY: To enter the Contest, you (each, an “Entrant”) must: be a legal resident of Manitoba, be eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry, and nominate a community project (each, a “Community Project”) for a chance to win the Prize described below. A Community Project, for the purposes of this Contest, is defined as a project that supports and enriches the life of community members residing in a town, village, hamlet or city in the Province of Manitoba. Employees and their parents, siblings and children, and persons domiciled with an employee of the Contest Sponsor, its agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, and promotional and advertising agencies and administrators, are ineligible to enter. More than one Entrant can enter the Contest on behalf of the same Community Project. If this happens, each entry will be judged separately. The Contest Sponsor reserves the right at any time, in its sole and absolute discretion, to require proof, in form and substance satisfactory to the Contest Sponsor within the timeframe specified by the Contest Sponsor that: (i) confirms that the Entrant and/or the Community Project meet all of the applicable eligibility requirements specified in these Rules; (ii) the Entrant complies with the Rules and has all necessary permissions and authorizations as required pursuant to these Rules; and/or (iii) is required for any other reason that the Contest Sponsor deems necessary, in its sole and absolute discretion for the purposes of administering this Contest in accordance with these Rules, or for any other reason. Failure to provide such proof to the complete satisfaction of the Contest Sponsor within the timeline specified by the Contest Sponsor may result in disqualification in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor.

4. TO ENTER the Contest, simply visit one of the Station Websites during the Entry Period, and complete and submit the online entry form with your full name, address, telephone number, email address, community represented, brief description of the Community Project, and a video (the “Video”) by using the appropriate option at the Video link. The Video must comply with the Video Guidelines, as described in Section 11 below, and must be submitted by uploading the Video through the link at the online entry form. If via YouTube, you must log in to your YouTube profile and follow YouTube’s instructions regarding uploading videos and then go to the applicable Station Website and follow the instructions to link the Video to your entry. If via email send to manitobaville@bellmedia.ca, with subject line “Manitobaville: YourFirstName YourLastName”. To upload the Video to YouTube, you must be a YouTube registered user. Once you have completed the online entry form and entered the Video you have to confirm that you have read and accept these Rules, click “Submit” and you will receive one (1) entry into the Contest. Limit of one (1) entry per Entrant per Community Project. For clarity, an Entrant may nominate more than one (1) Community Project throughout the Entry Period; however, an Entrant may not nominate the same Community Project more than once throughout the Entry Period. Should an Entrant choose to create an entry for an existing nominated Community Project, his/her entry must be different than any previously entered entry. For clarity, a Community Project can have multiple entries, but not from the same Entrant. If it is discovered by the Contest Sponsor (using any evidence or other information made available to or otherwise discovered by the Contest Sponsor) that any Entrant has attempted to: (i) exceed the foregoing limit on entries; and/or (ii) use multiple names, identities, email or YouTube Accounts and/or any automated, macro, script, robotic or other system(s) or program(s) to enter or otherwise participate in or to disrupt this Contest; then he/she may be disqualified from the Contest in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor. An entry may be rejected if (in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor) the entry is not fully completed with all required information and submitted and received in accordance with these Rules during the Entry Period. The Contest Sponsor is not responsible for late, lost, misdirected, delayed, incomplete or incompatible entries (all of which are void). All entries are subject to verification at any time and for any reason. The sole determinant of the time for the purposes of this Contest will be the Contest server machine(s). The Contest Sponsor reserves the right to reject and disqualify any entry if it discovers that any information provided is either false or fraudulent (as determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion). The Contest Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to reject any entry of any Community Project that the Contest Sponsor deems not to be in keeping with the policies, goals and/or guiding principles of the Contest or the Contest Sponsors, or that the Contest Sponsor learns has been previously published, entered into any other contest, and/or won any other prize/award. In the event of a dispute, entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the "Authorized Account Holder" of the email address submitted to enter the Contest. "Authorized Account Holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. The Contest Sponsor will initially screen every Video and not all Videos will be posted and or broadcasted as set forth in these Rules. Any Video that the Contest Sponsor deems, at any time, violates the terms and conditions set forth in these Rules, as determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion will not be posted and/or broadcasted as applicable. Prior to being posted and/or broadcasted, the Reviewer reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to edit or modify any Video, or to request an entrant to modify, edit and/or re-submit his or her Video, in order to ensure that the Video complies with these Rules, including the Video Requirements, or for any other reason.

5. PRIZE: There is one (1) prize available to be won (the “Prize”), consisting of twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000.00) CAD to be used towards the Winning Community Project (defined below). The Prize will be issued in the form of a cheque, made payable to the Winning Community Project or its duly authorized representative. The Contest Sponsor will determine at its sole discretion the appropriate recipient of the cheque within the Winning Community Project.

Important Note: The Finalist who nominated the Winning Community Project will need to obtain the permission from a representative of the Winning Community Project (the “Representative”) to be eligible to receive the Prize. In the event that such permission cannot be obtained, the Finalist who nominated the Winning Community Project and/or the Winning Community Project will be disqualified and the Prize will be forfeited. Disqualification as a result of such failure to obtain permission or where permission is revoked by the Representative can occur at any point in the Contest including after the Winning Community Project has been selected. In addition, in the event the Representative refuses to complete the Prize Release form (described below) or if the Representative refuses to accept the Prize as awarded, the Finalist who nominated the Winning Community Project and/or the Winning Community Project will be disqualified and the Prize will be forfeited.

6. The Prize must be accepted as awarded. The Prize may not be substituted or transferred. Contest Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any component of the Prize is unavailable. Prize winner is solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein

7. JUDGING TO SELECT FINALISTS: On Monday, July 15, 2019 at approximately 9:00 a.m. CT, a panel of judges appointed by the Contest Sponsor (the “Judges”) will review all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. The Judges will review and assign a score to each Video contained in such entries on the basis of the following equally-weighted criteria: (i) deemed needs and fulfillment of Community Project; (iii) creativity and overall effort in Submission; (iii) description of Community Project; and, (iv) the impact and benefit the Prize will have on the submitted Community Project. The ten (10) Community Projects provided in the entries of the Entrants whose Videos receive the highest scores will be selected as finalists (the “Finalists”) and will move on to a voting round (the “Voting Period”). In the event of a tie, the Video (from among the tied Videos) that scored higher on deemed needs and fulfillment of Community Project (criteria (i) above) shall be deemed to have obtained the higher score. The odds of becoming a Finalist will depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period and the caliber of the Videos associated with such entries on the basis of the above judging criteria. Judging is scheduled to be completed on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 (the “Finalist Selection Date”). A representative of the Contest Sponsor, acting reasonably, will attempt to contact each potential Finalist by telephone within two (2) business days of the Finalist Selection Date. In the event that a potential Finalist cannot be contacted within two (2) business day after the Finalist Selection Date, such potential Finalist will be disqualified and the Contest Sponsor may select the Community Project provided in the entry of the Entrant whose Video obtained the next highest score as an alternate potential Finalist, at its sole discretion. Prior to being selected as a Finalist and the selected Finalist’s Video being posted on the Station Websites during the Voting Period, the Contest Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to edit or modify any Video, or to request an Finalist to modify, edit and/or re-submit his or her Video, in order to ensure that the Video complies with these Rules, or for any other reason. Decisions of the Judges are final and binding.

8. Before becoming a confirmed Finalist, each potential Finalist will be required to: (i) correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill-testing question; and (ii) sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsor, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, he/she: (i) has read and understood these Rules; (ii) grants all consents required (including, without limitation, granting the Contest Sponsor the right to place his/her name, photograph and other likeness and post and/or broadcast his/her Video as contemplated in these Rules); (iii) authorizes the Contest Sponsor to broadcast, publish and disseminate his/her name, city of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet, voice and Video in connection with any promotion or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and information purposes at no additional compensation to potential Finalist; and (iv) releases the Contest Sponsor, its officers, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all liability in connection with this Contest, the potential Finalist’s participation therein and/or the use of his/her Video. In the event that a potential Finalist does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules (as determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion), the Contest Sponsor shall have the right to disqualify such potential Finalist and the Community Project provided in the Video of the Finalist that obtained the next highest score shall be selected as a new potential Finalist and the Released Parties shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to the selection and notification of Finalists shall be applied, with the necessary amendments, until all ten (10) qualified Finalists have been duly selected, but in any event, no later than Friday, July 19, 2019.

9. VOTING TO SELECT WINNER: The Voting Period opens on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 6:45 a.m. CT and closes on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 12 p.m./noon CT. During the Voting Period, the selected Finalists’ Videos will be posted on the Station Websites, each associated to a keyword (each, a “Finalist Keyword”), and members of the public may place their vote for their favourite Finalist by texting as instructed the appropriate Finalist Keyword to 54321. Use of mechanical or automated programs to submit votes or doing so by any means contrary to these Rules or which would be unfair to other entrants may result in the disqualification of those votes, in the sole discretion of the Contest Sponsor.

Important Note: Individuals may encourage other eligible individuals to vote for a Finalist; however, no form of incentive, inducement, prize or chance of receiving any incentive, inducement, or prize may be offered as part of such encouragement in furtherance of receiving such individual’s vote for any Finalist. Any individual determined by the Contest Sponsor to be engaging in such behaviour is subject to disqualification, and the corresponding votes, Video and/or Finalist is subject to disqualification in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor. At its sole discretion, the Contest Sponsor has the right to disqualify any voting that it deems to be fraudulent, in violation of these Rules, unfair to other Entrants or that would otherwise undermine the integrity of the Contest.

10. On Friday, August 2, 2019 at approximately 1:00 p.m. CT, the Contest Sponsor will calculate all eligible votes received by each Finalist in accordance with these Rules (as determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion) and the Community Project of the Finalist who received the highest number of eligible votes during the Voting Period will be deemed the potential Prize winner (the “Winning Community Project”). The odds of winning the Prize from among the Finalists will depend on the number of confirmed Finalists and the number of eligible votes each such confirmed Finalist receives during the Voting Period from the public, but will be no worse than 1 in 10. The Contest Sponsor will attempt to contact the Finalist who nominated the potential Winning Community Project by telephone within 3 days after the final vote count described above. The Finalist who nominated the potential Winning Community Project will be required to provide the Contest Sponsor with the name and telephone number of the Representative and confirm that he/she has obtained proper consent from such Representative. If the Finalist who nominated the Winning Community Project cannot be contacted within such time, he/she (and such potential Winning Community Project) will be disqualified (and will forfeit all rights to the Prize) and the Contest Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to select the Finalist who received the second (2nd) highest number of eligible votes during the Voting Period as the new potential Finalist and Winning Community Project (in which case the foregoing notification provisions shall apply to such new potential Finalist and Winning Community Project) and the Released Parties shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard.

11. BEFORE BEING CONFIRMED AS THE WINNING COMMUNITY PROJECT, the Representative will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsor, a full release and indemnity form (the “Prize Release”) stating, among other things, that he/she accepts the Prize as offered which was won by the Finalist on the Community Project’s behalf and releases the Released Parties from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the Finalist, the Representative or the Winning Community Project’s participation, acceptance and receipt and use of the Prize. In the event that the Representative and/or the Winning Community Project does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules, the Contest Sponsor shall have the right to disqualify the potential Winning Community Project, and the Community Project of the Finalist whose Video received the second highest number of eligible votes during the Voting Period will become the new potential Winning Community Project, and the Released Parties shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to the selection, notification and confirmation of the potential Winning Community Project shall be applied, with the necessary amendments, until the potential Winning Community Project has been duly selected.

12. VIDEO GUIDELINES: The Video must be original, maximum 10 minutes in length, and in the formats acceptable at the online entry link. The Video must depict your town and how your Community Project will benefit from the Prize. If the Video is not submitted in English, an English translation must also be submitted. Any Entrant whose Video involves anything illegal, potentially or actually dangerous or harmful or containing any element of physical risk or Videos which have been removed from YouTube for any reason, including but not limited to violation of YouTube’s policies, procedures, terms and conditions, will be disqualified from the Contest and will have no chance of winning. Any Video that involves a third party that does not choose to be part of the Video will be disqualified. Proper authorization must be obtained to feature any Community Project in a Video from a duly authorized representative of the Community Project. The Video must not include any third party’s proprietary content, including trade-marks or copyrighted content. Contest Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may disqualify any Entrant who uses third party proprietary content. Videos must not include any illegal, defamatory or in any way obscene content. Videos cannot be a parody or derogatory. Videos remain the property of the Entrants. By entering this Contest, each Entrant: (i) represents that his/her Video is her or her original work and does not infringe on any third party’s copyright, trade-mark or other intellectual property rights; (ii) that he/she has all necessary rights from any third party that appears, or is mentioned, in the Video, including those from the parent or legal guardian if a third party is under the age of majority; (iii) grants the Contest Sponsor an unlimited, royalty free, irrevocable, right and license to reproduce, post and/or broadcast the Video in any form of media now known or hereinafter developed, including, without limitation, on the Station Websites, the Stations’ social networking pages, on CTV and/or on 103.1 Virgin Radio, 99.9 BOB FM, TSN 1290, 96.1 BOB FM, 101 The Farm; (iv) waives all moral rights in the Video in favour of the Contest Sponsor; (v) agrees to release, indemnify, discharge and hold harmless the Released Parties from any claim or liability arising from or related to the Video and/or his/her participation in this Contest; and (vi) consents to the publication and/or use, in any medium of the Entrant’s Video, name, city of residence, photograph and/or image for publicity purposes carried out by the Contest Sponsor or its advertising and promotional agencies without payment or compensation of any kind. Contest Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any claims against infringement of the right of privacy with respect to any Video submitted.

13. By entering this Contest, the Entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsor and the Judges with respect to any aspect of this Contest including, without limitation, the eligibility of entries, votes and Videos, are final and binding on all Entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.

14. All entries become property of Contest Sponsor who will who assume no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected entries, votes, email or any computer errors or malfunctions. Contest Sponsor does not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry or vote information, technical malfunctions, human error which may occur in the processing of the entries or votes in this Contest, or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. Entry materials or data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsor, in its sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond their control, Contest Sponsor reserves its right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest and select a winner from previously received eligible entries. Contest Sponsor reserves its right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsor reserves its right in its sole discretion to disqualify the entry or votes of any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest website or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsor reserves its right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsor shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an Entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, from downloading any material from the Contest website.

15. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest each Entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of his or her personal information (information that identifies an Entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsor for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsor will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, Entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at www.bellmedia.ca/about/Media_Privacy.page. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsor should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at 299 Queen Street West,Toronto,Ontario M5V 2Z5.

16. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Contest Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, radio, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of these Contest Rules shall prevail, govern and control.

17. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsor and/or its affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

SCHEDULE “A”

Stations/Websites

Station Website

CTV Winnipeg

ctvwinnipeg.ca

103.1 Virgin Radio

Winnipeg.VirginRadio.ca

99.9 BOB FM

999BOBFM.com

TSN 1290

TSN1290.ca

96.1 BOB FM

961BOBFM.ca

101 The Farm

101TheFarm.ca