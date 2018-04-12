Pass to the Playoffs

CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

1. The Pass to the Playoffs contest (the “Contest”) starts at 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on April 13, 2018 and closes on April 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. CT (the “Contest Period”). No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

2. The contest sponsors are 103.1 Virgin Radio, 99.9 BOB FM, TSN 1290, CTV Winnipeg, a division of Bell Media Inc., and Red River Co-operative Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest Sponsors”).

3. ELIGIBILITY: To enter and to be eligible to win, entrant must be a legal resident of Manitoba, and be eighteen (18) years of age or older. Employees and their parents, siblings and children, and persons domiciled with an employee of any of the Contest Sponsors, their respective agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, and promotional and advertising agencies and administrators, are ineligible to enter. A winner of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the start of this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to take ownership of prizes) and persons domiciled with a winner are not eligible to enter.

4. TO ENTER the Contest, visit any of the 103.1 Virgin Radio, 99.9 BOB FM, TSN 1290 or CTV Winnipeg teams at Gas Bar at 3425 Roblin Boulevard, Winnipeg, MB, during the Constest Period; then complete and submit an official entry ballot with any one of the teams. All entries must include your first and last name, age, ten-digit daytime and evening telephone numbers and e-mail address. Any entry ballot that is not fully completed and submitted during the Contest Period will be rejected. Limit of one (1) entry per individual. If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than once, all your entries will be void. Illegible entries are ineligible.

5. PRIZE: There is one (1) prize (the “Prize”) available to be won, consisting of two (2) tickets to the next Winnipeg Jets playoff home game, taking place at Bell MTS Place, 300 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, at 6:30 p.m. CT. The approximate retail value of the Prize is four hundred dollars ($400.00) CAD. Tickets are subject to the terms and conditions of the issuer.

SECONDARY PRIZES: There are four (4) secondary prizes (the “Prize”) available to be won, consisting of a Co-op Car Wash, Co-op label food items and a Co-op reuseable bag. The approximate retail value of the Prize is forty dollars ($40.00) CAD.

6. Prize must be accepted as awarded. Prize may not be sold, transferred and is not convertible to cash. Contest Sponsors reserve the right to substitute the Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any component of the Prize is unavailable. The Prize winner is solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein.

7. On Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at approximately 11:00 a.m. CT, a random draw for the Prize will take place at Bell Media Radio Winnipeg’s studios in Winnipeg, Manitoba from among all eligible entries received during the Contest Period. The first (1st) entry drawn will eligible to win the Prize. The name of the potential winner may be announced on-air. The odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period. Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact the potential winner by telephone within three (3) hours after the draw. In the event that the potential Prize winner cannot be contacted within three (3) hours after the draw, he or she will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner will be drawn. Proof of identification must be provided upon request.

8. On Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at approximately 7:15 a.m. CT, 8:15 a.m. CT, 9:15 a.m. CT and 10:15 a. m. a random draw for the Prize will take place at 3425 Roblin Boulevard in Winnipeg, Manitoba from among all eligible entries received during the Contest Period. The first (1st) entry drawn will eligible to win the Prize. The name of the potential winner may be announced on-air. The odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period. Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact the potential winner by telephone within two (2) days after the draw. In the event that the potential Prize winner cannot be contacted within two (2) days after the draw, he or she will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner will be drawn. Proof of identification must be provided upon request.

9. In order to be declared a Prize winner, the potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill-testing question administered by Bell Media Inc. Before being awarded the Prize, the potential Prize winner will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsors, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, he/she has read and understood these Rules, grants all consents required, agrees to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsors and/or similar matters, authorizes the Contest Sponsors to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use his/her name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the potential winner, beyond the awarding of or participation in the Prize, accepts the Prize as offered and releases the Contest Sponsors from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the potential winner’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize. In the event that a potential winner does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules, Contest Sponsors shall have the right to disqualify such potential winner, and draw an alternate potential winner, and the Contest Sponsors shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to the selection and notification of a potential Prize winner shall be applied, with the necessary amendments, until the qualified Prize winner has been duly selected, but in any event no later than 6:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

10. By entering this Contest the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsors with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of entries and official entry ballots are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.

11. All entries become property of Contest Sponsors who assume no responsibility for, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected entries. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants. Contest Sponsors do not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry information, human or technical error. Entry materials-data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsors, in their sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of tampering, adverse weather conditions, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond their control, Contest Sponsors reserve their right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest , and select a winner from previously received eligible entries. Contest Sponsors reserve their right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsors reserve their right in their sole discretion to disqualify any individual they find to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, the Contest Sponsors reserve their right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsors shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest web site.

12. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest, each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of his or her personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsors for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsors will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsors should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at CTV Winnipeg, 400-345 Graham Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3C 5S6.

13. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of these Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the official entry ballots, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of these Rules shall prevail, govern and control.

14. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsors and or their respective affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.