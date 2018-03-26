’Whiteout To Win’

CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

(the “Rules”)

1. The ’Whiteout To Win’ (the “Contest”) is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are completely released of all liability by each entrant in this Contest. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Contest must be directed to the Contest Sponsors and not Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. You may only use one (1) personal Facebook account, one (1) personal Twitter account or one (1) personal Instagram account to participate in this Contest. To enter the Contest, you will need to sign up for a Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account if you don’t already have one. Signing up for an account is free. To sign up for a Facebook account, visit www.facebook.com and follow the onscreen instructions. To sign up for a Twitter account, visit www.twitter.com and follow the onscreen instructions. To sign up for an Instagram account, visit www.instagram.com and follow the onscreen instructions.

2. The Contest is being conducted by Bell Media Inc. and its participating stations listed on Schedule A attached hereto (collectively, the “Stations” and each, a “Station”) and Booster Juice. (Bell Media Inc. and Booster Juice shall collectively be referred to herein as the “Contest Sponsors”). A copy of these Rules is available on each of the participating Stations’ websites (the “Stations’ Websites”) set out in Schedule A.

3. The Contest entry period begins at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (“CT”) on March 26, 2018 and closes at 11:59 p.m. CT on April 8, 2018 (the “Entry Period”). No purchase necessary to enter. Void where prohibited.

4. ELIGIBILITY. To enter the Contest, you (each, an “Entrant”) must be a legal resident of Manitoba, be eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and their parents, siblings and children, and persons domiciled with an employee of the Contest Sponsors, their agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, and promotional and advertising agencies and administrators, are ineligible to enter.

5. HOW TO ENTER. During the Entry Period, log into either your personal Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account and upload a unique and original photo of yourself (the “Photo”) respecting the criteria detailed at paragraph 13 below. The Entry must comply with the Photo Guidelines provided below and must include the hashtag “#WhiteoutToWin” in the caption. You must ensure your Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account settings allows for public viewing of your Photo so that the Contest Sponsors may register your entry. If your Summer Selfie is submitted and received during the Entry Period in accordance with these Rules, as determined by the Contest Sponsors in their sole and absolute discretion, you will be eligible to receive one (1) entry (each an “Entry”).

6. An Entrant may enter more than one (1) Photo throughout the Entry Period; however, an Entrant may not enter the same Photo more than once throughout the Entry Period. If it is discovered by the Contest Sponsors (using any evidence or other information made available to or otherwise discovered by the Contest Sponsors) that any Entrant has attempted to: (i) exceed the foregoing limit on entries; and/or (ii) use multiple names, identities, email addresses and/or any automated, macro, script, robotic or other system(s) or program(s) to enter or otherwise participate in or to disrupt this Contest; then he/she may be disqualified from the Contest in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsors. An Entry may be rejected if (in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsors) the Entry is not fully completed with all required information and submitted and received in accordance with these Rules during the Entry Period. The Contest Sponsors are not responsible for late, lost, misdirected, delayed, incomplete or incompatible Entries (all of which are void). All Entries are subject to verification at any time and for any reason. The sole determinant of the time for the purposes of this Contest will be the Contest server machine(s). The Contest Sponsors reserve the right to reject and disqualify any Entry if they discover that any information provided is either false or fraudulent (as determined by the Contest Sponsors in their sole and absolute discretion). The Contest Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to reject any entry of any Photo that the Contest Sponsors deem not to be in keeping with the policies, goals and/or guiding principles of the Contest, or that the Contest Sponsors learn has been previously published, entered into any other contest, and/or won any other prize/award. In the event of a dispute, entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the "Authorized Account Holder" of the Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account used to submit the Entry. "Authorized Account Holder" is defined as the natural person to whom is assigned the social media account. You agree to the privacy policies and terms of use of Facebook (available at www.facebook.com), Twitter (available at www.twitter.com) and Instagram (available at www.instagram.com) and are solely responsible for ensuring that you comply with them at all times while participating in the Contest.

7. IMPORTANT NOTE: The Contest Sponsors reserve the right at any time, in their sole and absolute discretion, to require proof, in form and substance satisfactory to the Contest Sponsors within the timeframe specified by the Contest Sponsors that: (i) confirms that the Entrant and the Photo meet all of the applicable requirements specified in these Rules; (ii) the Entrant has all necessary permissions and authorizations as required pursuant to these Rules including permission from all persons (or from a parent or legal guardian if such person is a minor) appearing in the Photo; and/or (iii) is required for any other reason that the Contest Sponsors deem necessary, in their sole and absolute discretion for the purposes of administering this Contest in accordance with these Rules, or for any other reason. Failure to provide such proof to the complete satisfaction of the Contest Sponsors within the timeline specified may result in disqualification in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsors.

8. The Contest Sponsors may post and/or broadcast on air on one of the participating Stations any Photo submitted as set forth in these Rules. Any Photo that the Contest Sponsors deem, at any time, violates the terms and conditions set forth in these Rules, as determined by the Contest Sponsors in their sole and absolute discretion, may be taken down. Prior to being posted or aired, the Contest Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to edit or modify any Photo, or to request an Entrant to modify, edit and/or re-submit his or her Photo, in order to ensure that the Photo complies with these Rules, including the Photo Requirements, or for any other reason.

9. PRIZE: There is one (1) prize available to be won (the “Prize”) consisting of 2 tickets to the first-round Winnipeg Jets playoff game at Bell MTS Place, this April. (Date TBD) Prize must be accepted as awarded. The Prize may not be substituted or transferred except at the sole discretion of the Contest Sponsors. Approximate retail value of the Prize is $450.00 CDN (excluding taxes). Actual retail value may vary.

WINNER SELECTION. On April 9, 2018 at approximately 7:00 am CST a random draw for the prize will take place at Bell Media Inc., Winnipeg, MB, from among all eligible entries received during the contest period. The odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period. Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact potential Prize winner to notify potential winner that he or she may have won the Prize by using the Direct Message or Reply feature on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for the user account that submitted the potentially winning Entry, within two (2) business days from the draw. Potential winner must respond within two (2) business days according to the instructions in the notification, or he or she will be disqualified. It is each entrant’s responsibility to set his or her account settings to accept contacts by Contest Sponsor and to timely check his or her Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account for any such Direct Messages or Replies. Proof of identification must be provided upon request. In order to be declared a winner, potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill testing question administered by Bell Media Inc. Before being awarded the Prize, the potential winner will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsor, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, he/she has read and understood these official rules and regulations (“Rules”), grants all consents required, agrees to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsor and/or similar matters, authorizes the Contest Sponsor to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use his/her name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the potential winner, beyond the awarding of or participation in the Prize, accepts the Prize as offered and releases the Contest Sponsor from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the potential winner’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize. In the event that the potential winner does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules, Contest Sponsor shall have the right to disqualify the potential winner, and draw an alternate potential winner, and the Contest Sponsor shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to selection and notification of a potential winner, shall be applied, with the necessary amendments, until a qualified winner has been duly selected, but in any event, no later than April 11, 201811. Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact the potential winners by telephone within two (2) business days after the Selection Date. In the event that a potential winner cannot be contacted within two (2) business days after the Selection Date, such potential winner will be disqualified and the Contest Sponsors shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard and the Contest Sponsors may select a new Entrant. (in which case, the foregoing provisions of this section shall apply to such new potential winner) Proof of identification must be provided upon request. In order to be declared the winner, the potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill testing question administered by Bell Media Inc.

12. Before being awarded a Prize, each potential winner must sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsors a declaration and release prepared by the Contest Sponsors, which, among other things: (i) confirms compliance with these Rules; (ii) agrees to release the Contest Sponsors, their officers, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all claims, damages, liabilities, costs, and expenses arising from any liability in connection with this Contest and/or his/her participation therein; (iii) grants to the Contest Sponsors, in perpetuity, a royalty-free, transferable license to use, reproduce and otherwise exploit all or any portion of his/her Photo for any purpose whatsoever and waives his/her moral rights therein; (iv) agrees to indemnify the Released Parties against any and all claims, damages, liabilities, costs, and expenses arising from use of his/her Photo including, without limitation, any claim that his/her Photo infringes a proprietary interest of any third party; and (v) agrees to the publication, reproduction and/or other use of his/her name, address, voice, statements about the Contest and/or photograph or other likeness without further notice or compensation, in any publicity or advertisement carried out by or on behalf of the Contest Sponsors in any manner whatsoever, including print, broadcast or the internet. If a potential winner: (a) fails to correctly answer the skill-testing question; (b) fails to return the properly executed Contest documents within the specified time; and/or (c) cannot be a declared winner in accordance with these Rules for any reason; then he/she will be disqualified (and will forfeit all rights to be a winner) and the Contest Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to select an alternate Entrant. (in which case the foregoing provisions of this section shall apply to such new eligible winner)

13. PHOTO GUIDELINES: The Photo submitted must be taken with a digital camera or camera phone and must contain at least one participant wearing at least one article of clothing that is white in colour. Photos must be original. Contest Sponsors, in their sole discretion, may disqualify any Entrant who uses third party proprietary content, at any time. Contest Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to edit any Photo to blur out any trade-marks or to remove any copyrighted content. Contest Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any Photos that involve anything illegal, potentially or actually dangerous or harmful or containing any element of physical risk, at any time. Any Photo that involves a third party that does not choose to be part of the Photo may also be disqualified. Photos must not include any illegal, defamatory or in any way obscene content. Photos cannot be a parody or derogatory. Photos remain the property of the Entrant, however by entering this Contest, each Entrant (i) represents and warrants that his/her Photo is his or her original work and does not infringe on any third party’s copyright, trade-mark or other intellectual property rights, (ii) represents and warrants that he/she has all necessary rights from any third party that appears, or is mentioned, in the Photo, including those from the parent or legal guardian if third party is under the age of majority; (iii) grants the Contest Sponsors, an unlimited, royalty free, irrevocable, right and license to reproduce, post and/or broadcast the Photo in any form of media now known or hereinafter developed, including, without limitation, on the Stations’ websites, the Stations’ networking pages, on CTV and/or 103.1 Virgin Radio, 99.9 BOB FM, TSN 1290; (iv) waives all moral rights in the Photo in favour of the Contest Sponsors; (v) agrees to release, indemnify, discharge and hold harmless the Released Parties from any claim or liability arising from or related to the Photo and/or his/her participation in this Contest; and (vi) consents to the publication and/or use, in any medium of the Entrant’s Photo, name, city of residence, photograph and/or image for publicity purposes carried out by the Contest Sponsors and/or their advertising and promotional agencies without payment or compensation of any kind. Photos may be showcased by Contest Sponsors on a public viewing gallery, including without limitation, on the Contest Website. Contest Sponsors assume no responsibility for any claims against infringement of the right of privacy with respect to any Photo14. By entering this Contest, the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsors and the Judges with respect to any aspect of this Contest including, without limitation, the eligibility of Entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.15. All Entries become property of Contest Sponsors who will who assume no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected Entries, votes, email or any computer errors or malfunctions. Contest Sponsors do not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of Entry, technical malfunctions, human error which may occur in the processing of the Entries in this Contest, or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. Entry materials or data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsors, in their sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond their control, Contest Sponsors reserve their right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest. Contest Sponsors reserve their right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsors reserve their right in their sole discretion to disqualify any Entrant they find to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Stations’ Websites or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsors reserve their right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsors shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, from downloading any material from the Stations’ Websites. 16. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of his or her personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsors for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsors will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at www.bellmedia.ca/about/Media_Privacy.page. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsors should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at CTV Winnipeg, 400-345 Graham Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3C 5S6.17. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Contest Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, radio, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of these Contest Rules shall prevail, govern and control.

18. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsors and/or their affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

SCHEDULE “A”

Stations/Websites

Station Website

CTV Winnipeg ctvwinnipeg.ca

103.1 Virgin Radio 1031VirginRadio.ca

99.9 BOB FM 999BOBFM.com

TSN 1290 TSN1290.ca