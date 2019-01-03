Winter Wayback

CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

(the “Rules”)

1. The Winter Wayback contest (the “Contest”) is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are completely released of all liability by each entrant in this Contest. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Contest must be directed to the Contest Sponsor and not Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. You may only use one (1) personal Facebook account, one (1) personal Twitter account or one (1) personal Instagram account to participate in this Contest. To enter the Contest, you will need to sign up for a Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account if you don’t already have one. Signing up for an account is free. To sign up for a Facebook account, visit www.facebook.com and follow the onscreen instructions. To sign up for a Twitter account, visit www.twitter.com and follow the onscreen instructions. To sign up for an Instagram account, visit www.instagram.com and follow the onscreen instructions.

2. The Contest is being conducted by Bell Media Inc. and its participating stations (the “Contest Sponsor”) listed on Schedule A attached hereto (the “Station(s)”). A copy of these Rules is available on each of the participating Stations’ websites (the “Stations’ Websites”) set out in Schedule A.

3. The Contest entry period begins at 6:00 a.m. Central Time (“CT”) on January 4, 2019 and closes at 12:00 p.m. CT on February 15, 2019 (the “Entry Period”). No purchase necessary to enter. Void where prohibited.

4. ELIGIBILITY. To enter the Contest, you (each, an “Entrant”) must be a legal resident of Manitoba, Canada, be eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and their parents, siblings and children, and persons domiciled with an employee of the Contest Sponsor, its agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, and promotional and advertising agencies and administrators, are ineligible to enter.

5. HOW TO ENTER. During the Entry Period, log in into either your personal Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account and upload a unique and original photo of yourself (the “Winter Wayback Photo”) respecting the criteria detailed at paragraph 13 below. The Winter Wayback Photo must comply with the Photo Guidelines provided below and must include the hashtag “#WinterWaybackcontest” in the caption. You must ensure your Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account settings allows for public viewing of your Winter Wayback so that the Contest Sponsor may register your entry. If your Winter Wayback Photo is submitted and received during the Entry Period in accordance with these Rules, as determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion, you will be eligible to receive one (1) entry (each an “Entry”).

6. An Entrant may enter more than one (1) Winter Wayback Photo throughout the Entry Period; however, an Entrant may not enter the same Winter Wayback Photo more than once throughout the Entry Period. If it is discovered by the Contest Sponsor (using any evidence or other information made available to or otherwise discovered by the Contest Sponsor) that any Entrant has attempted to: (i) exceed the foregoing limit on entries; and/or (ii) use multiple names, identities, email addresses and/or any automated, macro, script, robotic or other system(s) or program(s) to enter or otherwise participate in or to disrupt this Contest; then he/she may be disqualified from the Contest in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor. An Entry may be rejected if (in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor) the Entry is not fully completed with all required information and submitted and received in accordance with these Rules during the Entry Period. The Contest Sponsor is not responsible for late, lost, misdirected, delayed, incomplete or incompatible Entries (all of which are void). All Entries are subject to verification at any time and for any reason. The sole determinant of the time for the purposes of this Contest will be the Contest server machine(s). The Contest Sponsor reserves the right to reject and disqualify any Entry if it discovers that any information provided is either false or fraudulent (as determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion). The Contest Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to reject any entry of any Winter Wayback Photo that the Contest Sponsor deems not to be in keeping with the policies, goals and/or guiding principles of the Contest, or that the Contest Sponsor learns has been previously published, entered into any other contest, and/or won any other prize/award. In the event of a dispute, entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the "Authorized Account Holder" of the Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account used to submit the Entry. "Authorized Account Holder" is defined as the natural person to whom is assigned the social media account. You agree to the privacy policies and terms of use of Facebook (available at www.facebook.com), Twitter (available at www.twitter.com) and Instagram (available at www.instagram.com) and are solely responsible for ensuring that you comply with them at all times while participating in the Contest.

7. IMPORTANT NOTE: The Contest Sponsor reserves the right at any time, in its sole and absolute discretion, to require proof, in form and substance satisfactory to the Contest Sponsor within the timeframe specified by the Contest Sponsor that: (i) confirms that the Entrant and the Winter Wayback Photo meet all of the applicable requirements specified in these Rules; (ii) the Entrant has all necessary permissions and authorizations as required pursuant to these Rules including permission from all persons (or from a parent or legal guardian if such person is a minor) appearing in the Winter Wayback Photo; and/or (iii) is required for any other reason that the Contest Sponsor deems necessary, in its sole and absolute discretion for the purposes of administering this Contest in accordance with these Rules, or for any other reason. Failure to provide such proof to the complete satisfaction of the Contest Sponsor within the timeline specified may result in disqualification in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Sponsor.

8. The Contest Sponsor may post and/or broadcast on air on one of the participating Stations any Winter Wayback Photo submitted as set forth in these Rules. Any Winter Wayback Photo that the Contest Sponsor deems, at any time, violates the terms and conditions set forth in these Rules, as determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion, may be taken down. Prior to being posted or aired, the Contest Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to edit or modify any Winter Wayback Photo, or to request an Entrant to modify, edit and/or re-submit his or her Winter Wayback Photo, in order to ensure that the Winter Wayback Photo complies with these Rules, including the Photo Requirements, or for any other reason.

9. PRIZES: There is a total of twenty five (25) prizes available to be won (the “Prize(s)”), each consisting of a pair of tickets to the Festival du Voyageur taking place in Winnipeg, MB from February 15, 2019 to February 24, 2019. Approximate retail value of each Prize: fifty dollars ($50) CAD. The festival tickets are subject to the terms and conditions of its issuing company. The number of Prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the Contest as they are awarded.

10. Prizes must be accepted as awarded. The Prizes may not be sold, transferred and are not convertible to cash. Contest Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any component of the Prize is unavailable. Prize winners are solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein. The number of Prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the Entry Period as they are awarded.

11. WEEKLY PRIZE DRAWS: On January 14, January 21, January 28, February 4 and February 15, 2019 at approximately 12:30 p.m. CT, a random draw for the Prizes will take place (each, a “Weekly Draw”) at Bell Media Inc., Winnipeg, Manitoba from among all eligible Entries received up to the point of the applicable Weekly Draw. The first five (5) Entries drawn will each be eligible to win a Prize. The odds of winning a Prize will depend on the number of eligible entries received up to the point of the applicable Weekly Draw. Entries received will be carried over from one Weekly Draw to the next. Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact each potential Prize winner to notify potential winner that he or she may have won a Prize by telephone within three (3) business days after the applicable Weekly Draw. In the event that a potential winner cannot be contacted within three (3) business days after the applicable Weekly Draw, he/she will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner may be drawn at the Contest Sponsor’s sole discretion. Proof of identification must be provided upon request. In order to be declared the winner, each potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill testing question administered by Bell Media Inc.

12. Before being awarded a Prize, each potential winner must sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsor a declaration and release prepared by the Contest Sponsor, which, among other things: (i) confirms compliance with these Rules; (ii) agrees to release the Contest Sponsor, its officers, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all claims, damages, liabilities, costs, and expenses arising from any liability in connection with this Contest and/or his/her participation therein; (iii) grants to the Contest Sponsor, in perpetuity, a royalty-free, transferable license to use, reproduce and otherwise exploit all or any portion of his/her Winter Wayback Photo for any purpose whatsoever and waives his/her moral rights therein; (iv) agrees to indemnify the Released Parties against any and all claims, damages, liabilities, costs, and expenses arising from use of his/her Winter Wayback Photo including, without limitation, any claim that his/her Winter Wayback Photo infringes a proprietary interest of any third party; and (v) agrees to the publication, reproduction and/or other use of his/her name, address, voice, statements about the Contest and/or photograph or other likeness without further notice or compensation, in any publicity or advertisement carried out by or on behalf of the Contest Sponsor in any manner whatsoever, including print, broadcast or the internet. If a potential winner: (a) fails to correctly answer the skill-testing question; (b) fails to return the properly executed Contest documents within the specified time; and/or (c) cannot be a declared winner in accordance with these Rules for any reason; then he/she will be disqualified (and will forfeit all rights to be a winner) and the Contest Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to select the Entrant whose Winter Wayback Photo received the second highest score during the judging period to be an eligible winner (in which case the foregoing provisions of this section shall apply to such new eligible winner).

13. PHOTO GUIDELINES: The Winter Wayback Photo submitted must be a photograph that contains elements depicting the winter season. Winter Wayback Photos must be original and not include any third party’s proprietary content, including trade-marks or copyrighted content. Contest Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may disqualify any Entrant who uses third party proprietary content, at any time. Contest Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to edit any Winter Wayback Photo to blur out any trade-marks or to remove any copyrighted content. Contest Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Winter Wayback Photo that involve anything illegal, potentially or actually dangerous or harmful or containing any element of physical risk, at any time. Any Winter Wayback Photo that involves a third party that does not choose to be part of the Winter Wayback Photo may also be disqualified. Winter Wayback Photos must not include any illegal, defamatory or in any way obscene content. Winter Wayback Photos cannot be a parody or derogatory. Winter Wayback Photos remain the property of the Entrant, however by entering this Contest, each Entrant (i) represents and warrants that his/her Winter Wayback Photo is his or her original work and does not infringe on any third party’s copyright, trade-mark or other intellectual property rights, (ii) represents and warrants that he/she has all necessary rights from any third party that appears, or is mentioned, in the Winter Wayback Photo, including those from the parent or legal guardian if third party is under the age of majority; (iii) grants the Contest Sponsors, an unlimited, royalty free, irrevocable, right and license to reproduce, post and/or broadcast the Winter Wayback Photo in any form of media now known or hereinafter developed, including, without limitation, on the Stations’ websites, the Stations’ networking pages, on CTV and/or 103.1 Virgin Radio, 99.9 BOB FM, TSN 1290; (iv) waives all moral rights in the Winter Wayback Photo in favour of the Contest Sponsors; (v) agrees to release, indemnify, discharge and hold harmless the Released Parties from any claim or liability arising from or related to the Winter Wayback Photo and/or his/her participation in this Contest; and (vi) consents to the publication and/or use, in any medium of the Entrant’s Winter Wayback Photo, name, city of residence, photograph and/or image for publicity purposes carried out by the Contest Sponsor and/or its advertising and promotional agencies without payment or compensation of any kind. Winter Wayback Photo may be showcased by Contest Sponsor on a public viewing gallery, including without limitation, on the Contest Website. Contest Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any claims against infringement of the right of privacy with respect to any Winter Wayback Photo.

14. By entering this Contest, the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsor with respect to any aspect of this Contest including, without limitation, the eligibility of Entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.

15. All entries become property of Contest Sponsor who assumes no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected entries, mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer errors or malfunctions. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants requesting Rules by mail or requesting the names of the Prize winners (for which a self-addressed, postage paid envelope must be included). Contest Sponsor does not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry information, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. Entry materials or data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsor, in its sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond its control, Contest Sponsor reserves its right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest, and select a winner from previously received eligible entries. Contest Sponsor reserves its right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsor reserves its right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest website or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsor reserves its right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsor shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest website.

16. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of his or her personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsor for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsor will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at www.bellmedia.ca/about/Media_Privacy.page. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsor should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at CTV Winnipeg, 400-345 Graham Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3C 5S6.

17. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Contest Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, radio, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of these Contest Rules shall prevail, govern and control.

18. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsor and/or its affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.