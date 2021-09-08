WINNIPEG -- The leaders of five major federal parties are set to square off in a debate on Sept. 9, and CTV Winnipeg will host a digital panel offering viewers live reaction and expert insights.

The English-language debate will air on Sept. 9 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. CST.

The participants are Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party Leader Annamie Paul and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet.

The debate will be available on TV, radio, and online platforms. The English-language debate will also be available via translation in French, Cantonese, Mandarin, Arabic, Punjabi, Plains Cree, Inuktitut, Dene, Tagalog, American Sign Language and Quebec Sign Language.

During the broadcast, viewers are invited to follow along with online commentary from a panel of experts on politics and public policy. The panel will include Probe Research pollster Mary Agnes Welch; Réal Carrière, assistant professor at the University of Manitoba in political studies; and community activist and organizer Michael Redhead Champagne. It will be moderated by CTV’s Katherine Dow.

To follow the panel’s commentary, visit the CTV Winnipeg website or follow #ctvwpgdebate on Twitter. Viewers are also invited to share their thoughts, answer live debate poll questions and pose questions to the panel.

GET TO KNOW THE DEBATE NIGHT PANEL

Mary Agnes Welch

Mary Agnes is a principal with Probe Research. She joined the firm in 2016 following a career as an award-winning politics and public policy journalist at the Winnipeg Free Press. A graduate of Columbia University’s journalism program, Mary Agnes builds on her rich experience covering public policy to capture and communicate the underlying research story, focusing on the insights that matter most.

Réal Carrière

Réal is Nehinuw (Swampy Cree) and Métis from Cumberland House, Saskatchewan. He grew up on the land, homeschooled with no road access, running water, or electricity. His political research focus is Nehinuwak political theories and practices. He is currently the principal investigator for an SSHRC Insight Development Grant on this topic, titled “Nistotumowin Nehinuwak Okimahin: Developing a Deeper Understanding of Swampy Cree Political Theories and Practices.” In addition to this research, he is interested in Indigenous research paradigms and he is writing a manuscript for University of Toronto Press on this topic. He is an Assistant Professor at the University of Manitoba in Political Studies, with a specific focus on Indigenous politics. He previously held positions at the University of Saskatchewan and Ryerson University. He is passionate about canoeing, storytelling, Indigenous knowledge, and social justice.

Michael Redhead Champagne