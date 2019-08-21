CTV Winnipeg to air Manitoba party leaders’ debate on Aug. 28
Just days before the provincial election, CTV Winnipeg will be airing a debate between the leaders of Manitoba’s political parties.
The debate will be online and on TV during the 6 p.m. newscast on Aug. 28.
The leaders of Manitoba’s political parties include: Brian Pallister for the Progressive Conservative Party, Wab Kinew for the NDP, Dougald Lamont for the Liberal Party and James Beddome for the Green Party.
