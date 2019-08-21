Just days before the provincial election, CTV Winnipeg will be airing a debate between the leaders of Manitoba’s political parties.

The debate will be online and on TV during the 6 p.m. newscast on Aug. 28.

The leaders of Manitoba’s political parties include: Brian Pallister for the Progressive Conservative Party, Wab Kinew for the NDP, Dougald Lamont for the Liberal Party and James Beddome for the Green Party.

The provincial election takes place on Sept. 10.