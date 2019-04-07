

CTV Winnipeg





CTV Winnipeg has won a Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Award in the Prairie Region.

The station won the Ron Laidlaw Award for Continuing Coverage on Winnipeg’s meth crisis, in the Television category.

The RTDNA Canada awards for the Prairie Region were held in Saskatoon. The awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.

The Prairie Region winners will now compete with winners from West, Central and East regions for the National Awards.