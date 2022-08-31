CUPE says tentative deal reached for health-care support workers

WINNIPEG -

About 18,000 health support workers have reached a tentative contract settlement with the province of Manitoba.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents the workers, says the deal was reached late Monday night after nearly two years of bargaining.

The seven-year deal includes pay increases totalling nearly 10 per cent.

The deal now goes before the union membership for a ratification vote and the bargaining committee recommends it should be accepted.

The ratification vote is to occur in the coming weeks, with details on the vote expected in the next few days.

(The Canadian Press)