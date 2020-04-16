WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fringe Festival will not be taking the stage this summer.

In a message sent Thursday morning, organizers confirmed this year’s event, scheduled for July 15-26, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 and concerns for health safety among performers.

“The health and community impacts of the virus continue to evolve rapidly and with no certainty as to when social distancing practices, physical isolation measures and restrictions on public gatherings will be lifted, artists are unable to rehearse; our performance venues are closed indefinitely, and staff cannot adequately plan for a full festival when the situation changes daily,” the organization said in the release.

The festival said it would return in 2021, running from July 14-25, and in the meantime, will look to provide ways to support those impacted by the festival’s cancellation.

“We have not made this decision lightly, or without acknowledging the impact it will have on our artistic community – financially, emotionally and creatively,” the festival said. “We extend heartfelt thanks to our funders, sponsors, staff, volunteers, artists, and patrons for their ongoing commitment to the Fringe; we look forward to a time when we may meet again.”

Multiple summer festivals have announced cancellations or postponements due to the ongoing pandemic.

All Manitoba 150 events have been put on pause until 2021, including an event and concert at the Manitoba Legislative Grounds in June.

The Winnipeg Folk Festival and Dauphin Countryfest also announced it would not hold their events in 2020.