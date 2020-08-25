WINNIPEG -- A customer at a Brandon, Man., business became “angry” and knocked over a display after being asked to wear a mask, according to the Brandon Police Service.

The incident took place around noon on Monday at a business in the 900 block of 18th Street.

Police officers said an employee called them to report a male causing a disturbance.

Once police got to the business, they were told the person walked into the store and wasn’t wearing a mask. The employee then asked him to put on a mask and even offered to give him one.

Police said the customer became “agitated and angry” and knocked over a display case and caused minor damage. No one was hurt.

The customer left before police got to the scene.

Police spoke to the employee and store owners, who all declined further police involvement.

CTV News Winnipeg reached out to Freshii Inc., which confirmed it was aware of this incident at one of its restaurants in Brandon.

“Freshii remains committed to taking all steps necessary to protect the health and well-being of our customers and our staff,” it said in a statement.

“We will continue to comply with all local regulation in relation to mask-wearing and other COVID-19 related best practices.

The province put the Prairie Mountain Health Region, which includes Brandon, under Code Orange health restrictions on Monday. This means that masks are mandatory in all public places and that group sizes are limited to 10 in indoor and outdoor spaces.