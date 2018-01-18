

CTV Winnipeg





A company that provides customer service over phone, web and other platforms is moving in to the former Target building in the Polo Park area.

The company, 24-7 Intouch, said in a press release that construction is underway on a 55,000+ square foot portion of the building.

It said 24-7 Intouch is headquartered in Winnipeg where it currently has three locations. Its other 15 locations worldwide include campuses in the US, Guatemala, Jamaica and the Philippines.

Earlier this month, plans approved by a city committee suggested a combination Winners and HomeSense store would also be moving into the former Target building.

The committee-approved plans showed the building would be divided for three tenants.

Thursday’s press release said work on the space for 24-7 Intouch would be complete mid-year, and the company plans to create 500 new jobs in Winnipeg.