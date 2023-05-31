'Customers very satisfied': The use of cosmetic pesticides once again allowed on Manitoba lawns

Winnipeg lawn care companies have an old weapon back in their arsenal as they begin their annual war against weeds.

Cosmetic pesticides are once again allowed to be used in Manitoba after the provincial government relaxed a ban on the products.

Pramila Behl wants her lawn to be as green and weed-free as possible. So she takes matters into her own hands when she notices a dandelion rearing its ugly head.

"I ended up buying some vinegar and lemon juice. I mix it up and I'm going to sprinkle it," said Behl.

For nearly 20 years she's also been hiring companies to spray her lawn with pesticides. However she said a number of years ago their effectiveness began to fade.

"It was much better. Much better," she said.

In 2014, the then NDP government passed legislation banning the use of certain cosmetic pesticides. It forced lawn care companies to switch to more eco-friendly products like Fiesta that they argued were costlier and less effective.

But following new legislation by the Manitoba government relaxing the ban, companies are now once again free to use those cosmetic pesticides.

"It's going pretty good! Customers are very satisfied, and there's been virtually no interest in going back to Fiesta whatsoever," said Tim Muys with Green Blade Lawn Care.

He said the chemicals have been approved by Health Canada as safe, and wishes he hadn't had to wait so long for the ban to be reversed.

"We go through about 5,000 litres of Par 3, and by contrast we were going through over 50,000 litres of Fiesta," Muys said. "Ten times the product for less results. Ten times the price for less results. It just doesn't make sense!"

But some are worried about the potential costs to the health of people and pets now that cosmetic pesticides are back in use.

"I mean if you had to choose between a potential of cancer or other illnesses that these chemicals have been linked with and a few dandelions on your lawn, I think the choice is obvious," said Anne Lindsay with Cosmetic Pesticide Ban Manitoba, an advocacy group looking to keep the ban in place.

"We are in line with Health Canada and the rest of Canada," said Environment Minister Kevin Klein in a statement to CTV News. "So far we have received less than five complaints concerning the non-essential pesticide use regulation. We are always open to hearing from Manitobans regarding their views on this legislation. Municipalities are also free to enact by-laws to set further regulations on pesticide use based on local considerations.”

Behl said she doesn't like chemicals, but she doesn't like weeds either.

Muys said lawn companies won't use a drop more than necessary to get the job done.