Cyber incident impacting court fine collection agency

The Province of Manitoba says it is working to determine how many Manitobans are impacted by a cyber incident.

It said there was a cyber incident with a third-party agency it uses to collect overdue court-ordered fines.

It said there is no evidence personal information of Manitobans was compromised.

“Department of Justice is working to determine how many Manitobans with overdue and outstanding fines may have been impacted,” the province said in a media release Thursday night.

The Canadian Centre for Cybersecurity and the Manitoba Ombudsman were notified.

The incident was also reported to law enforcement agencies.

The province said it has taken steps to “contain and mitigate” any further potential exposures.