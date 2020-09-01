WINNIPEG -- Here are the top five most read stories on CTV News Winnipeg for the month of August.

The Canada Revenue Agency temporarily shut down its online services, after it was hit by two cyberattacks in a data breach that compromised the personal information of thousands of Canadians.

CTV's Touria Izri reports.

-this report was first published on August 15, 2020

Manitoba's top doctor has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at a personal care home in the province.

CTV's Danton Unger reports.

-this report was first published on August 17, 2020

The Manitoba government put new public health orders related to self-isolation for COVID-19 in place on August 28.

CTV's Charles Lefebvre reports.

-this report was first published on August 27, 2020

The Manitoba government identified 72 new cases of COVID-19 on August 23, breaking a new record for the largest single day spike.

CTV's Touria Izri reports.

-this report was first published on August 23, 2020

Manitobans might want to start carrying a mask with them or in their vehicles as more stores across the province are making them mandatory.

CTV's Devon McKendrick reports.

-this report was first published on August 17, 2020