

CTV Winnipeg





A cyclist is dead following a motor vehicle collision near the Higgins Avenue and King Street intersection Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene around 1:45 p.m., and when they arrived they found the cyclist dead.

Winnipeg police have closed Higgins Avenue between Princess Street and Main Street. It’s expected it will stay closed in the evening for the investigation.

Police ask drivers to plan an alternate route in the area.