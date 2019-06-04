Featured
Cyclist dead following collision on Higgins Avenue
Winnipeg police close a portion of Higgins Ave. on Tuesday, June 4. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/ CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 1:48PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, June 4, 2019 2:13PM CST
A cyclist is dead following a motor vehicle collision near the Higgins Avenue and King Street intersection Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene around 1:45 p.m., and when they arrived they found the cyclist dead.
Winnipeg police have closed Higgins Avenue between Princess Street and Main Street. It’s expected it will stay closed in the evening for the investigation.
Police ask drivers to plan an alternate route in the area.