Cyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after North Kildonan motor vehicle collision

A 68-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers got to Springfield Road and Karen Street around 3:25 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a cyclist.

The driver stayed at the scene and spoke with police.

The cyclist was transported to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

The Winnipeg police Traffic Division is investigating the incident.