WINNIPEG -- A cyclist from Ontario suffered serious injuries following a hit-and-run crash Monday night on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Portage la Prairie RCMP officers responded to a call of a cyclist hit approximately two kilometres west of Austin, Man., at 10 p.m.

According to RCMP, the cyclist, a 40-year-old man, was travelling west on the highway when he was hit by the passenger side of a vehicle travelling west. The cyclist was thrown from his bicycle and landed in the north ditch. The vehicle did not remain at the scene.

RCMP said the cyclist was transported to a Winnipeg hospital with serious injuries, adding, “It does not appear that the cyclist was wearing a helmet.”

RCMP said they are looking for a red vehicle, likely a pickup truck, with a broken passenger side headlight assembly.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.