WINNIPEG -- A 57-year-old woman from southern Manitoba has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Highway 59 Thursday night.

St-Pierre Jolys RCMP responded to the collision at approximately 5:55 p.m. near Grande Pointe, Man.

Mounties said a vehicle travelling north on Highway 59 hit a cyclist that was also travelling north on the highway.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from the RM of Grey, had no reported injuries.

The investigation into the collision continues, but RCMP said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.