Cyclist killed after being hit by vehicle Thursday evening: RCMP
Published Friday, September 11, 2020 1:45PM CST
(CTV News Photo Jamie Dowsett)
WINNIPEG -- A 57-year-old woman from southern Manitoba has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Highway 59 Thursday night.
St-Pierre Jolys RCMP responded to the collision at approximately 5:55 p.m. near Grande Pointe, Man.
Mounties said a vehicle travelling north on Highway 59 hit a cyclist that was also travelling north on the highway.
The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from the RM of Grey, had no reported injuries.
The investigation into the collision continues, but RCMP said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.