WINNIPEG -- A West St. Paul cyclist is speaking out after surviving a hit and run on a rural road.

Jordan Sylvestre said it happened Tuesday morning on Pipeline Road near the Perimeter Highway, and left him suffering from multiple injuries. The Winnipeg Police Service said it responded to the scene around 6 a.m.

Jordan said he bikes that route to and from his job in Downtown Winnipeg every day.

“It’s a long haul down Pipeline there, and it’s dark. There’s no lights, but it’s never been a problem. I have blinking lights and everything on my bike,” said Jordan.

He said during what was a windy and loud commute, he was struck by a vehicle and left on the side of the road.

“All of a sudden it’s like I got hit by a train from behind,” said Jordan. “In that moment I was essentially sure that I was dead.”

He said when he realized what had happened he began to scream for help to no avail.

“I waved down at least 10 cars. I stood kind of like a couple feet in the street almost to wave them down, and nobody stopped.”

Jordan’s wife Brianna Lea Sylvestre was at home caring for their newborn baby when the collision happened. She said she received a call later in the morning from Jordan saying he was in hospital.

“It’s horrible,” said Brianna Lea. “It’s the worst feeling in the pit of your stomach.”

Jordan is now left with a broken arm and leg, and is recovering at home with his family.

While he’s still unsure of who hit him, he said he found a side view mirror at the scene, and hopes it can help provide answers.

“That someone could do that and get away with it, it’s horrible,” said Brianna Lea.

Police didn’t have many details to provide on the incident, but said no arrests have been made.

-With files from CTV's Jason Gaidola