Cyclist struck by car during Winnipeg protest

A car struck a cyclist during a demonstration at Portage and Main Wednesday afternoon.

The protest was taking place after a woman was hit by a Winnipeg police vehicle near a homeless encampment Monday night near Fort Rouge Park, dying from her injuries. She has been identified by family as Tammy Bateman.

Images from the scene show multiple people hanging off the car and the vehicle being swarmed by protesters.

The cyclist, who declined to give her name, said she was at the protest when the car arrived trying to get through.

"He stopped a bit, and then revved his engine when someone was in front of him," she said. "A bunch of us came to stop him, but as he was turning, I was also there, and he, like, came at me. My bike was in front of me, so it stopped a lot of his momentum, but I did fall. He did hit me."

No ambulances were at the scene, but the driver of the vehicle was seen with blood on his face.

Dozens of demonstrators moved to the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters, where handprints in red paint, representing Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, were placed on the outside doors.

Police said earlier Wednesday they were monitoring the protest.

"There is a public expectation for all citizens to behave in a lawful, courteous, and respectful manner of engagement, police wrote in a news release.

"Violence will not be tolerated. The Winnipeg Police Service will respond to unlawful events appropriately and professionally."

In an update sent Wednesday afternoon, Winnipeg police said the cyclist declined further medical attention, and the driver remained at the scene.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Red hand prints are seen outside of the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters on Sept. 4, 2024. (Daniel Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg)

'Still in shock'

Lori Bateman, Tammy's sister, was at the protest. She described her sister as someone who was sweet, kind and loving.

"He had a rough life living on the street, but she still had a heart of gold," Lori said. "She loved her friends, she loved her family. And I'm heartbroken. I'm still in shock about this."

Lori said she and her family are looking for answers as to what happened. The Independent Investigation Unit, Manitoba's police watchdog, is now investigating the incident.

"I want a lot of questions, and I want them accountable for what they did to my sister," she said.

Protesters gather at Portage and Main on Sept. 4, 2024, after a woman was killed by a Winnipeg police vehicle near a homeless encampment Monday night near Fort Rouge Park. (Daniel Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg)