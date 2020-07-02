WINNIPEG -- A cyclist was taken to hospital following a Thursday morning crash in Winnipeg’s Brooklands area.

Winnipeg police were called to the crash near Keewatin Street and Pacific Avenue West around 3 a.m.

The collision involved a taxi and cyclist, who was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Northbound Keewatin was closed between Pacific and Roy Avenues as officers investigated, but it is now reopened.