

Jason Gaidola, CTV News





A Winnipeg cyclist says he wants to send a message about equal rights when using city roads.

Downtown commuter Eric Reder said he believes his bike was deliberately damaged after an altercation with a semi-truck driver near the intersection of Smith Street and Portage Avenue Tuesday.

He said the incident began when a driver of the semi-truck began honking at him to switch lanes.

“I asked him what was wrong, and if he felt it was a good idea to be rolling up on cyclists and honking at them,” Reder said.

“At that point, he popped the clutch and rolled over my rear wheel of my bicycle."

He said he flagged down a police cruiser shortly after. Winnipeg Police Service confirmed the events and said no charges were laid on the driver. Reder added he believes more safety is needed for bike riders.

The incident caught the attention of some bike enthusiasts.

“Waiting behind a person sitting on a bike, or in a car, isn't going to make a difference,” said Bike Winnipeg's executive director, Mark Cohoe.

Cohoe said he believes bike safety is becoming a priority in the city but is still far from being completely safe.

The City of Winnipeg has committed more than $6.25 million in bike infrastructure in its 2019 budget, including the Garry Street Renewal project with protected bike lanes.

City Councillor Matt Allard said he believes the street’s resurfacing will be suitable for plenty of downtown bike riders.

“You can move a lot of people on bikes, with very little space, relative to someone in a private vehicle.” Allard said.

He added that he expects the project to be completed this year.