Cyclists hospitalized following collision: Police
Two cyclists were hospitalized following a collision with a vehicle at Pembina Highway and Taylor Avenue. (Gary Robson/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, September 2, 2018 10:03AM CST
Last Updated Sunday, September 2, 2018 10:14AM CST
Two cyclists were taken to hospital, one in unstable condition, after a collision involving a vehicle on Pembina Highway at Taylor Avenue
The Winnipeg Police Service said two cyclists, a man and a woman, were involved in the incident which happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1.
Both are now in stable condition.
Police are investigating the incident.