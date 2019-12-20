WINNIPEG -- Christmas came early for some Winnipeggers Friday.

Cyclists participated in the 8th annual Ride with Santa as they pedalled across the city spreading Christmas cheer.

The cyclists rode about 15 kilometres throughout Winnipeg’s Exchange and Mission Districts.

Deputy Mayor Markus Chambers joined Santa and his helpers as the group made four stops, starting at The Forks.

On the way, they visited with some of Winnipeg’s most vulnerable people, distributing warm winter wear and Christmas treats.

“The riders themselves bring the toques and mitts and candy canes and whatever they feel Christmas means to them,” said Ride with Santa Organizer Kerry Leblanc.