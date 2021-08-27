WINNIPEG -- A group of rain-soaked cyclists crossed the finish line in Winnipeg on Friday afternoon.

It marked the end of Spirit of Hope, a five-day bike ride in support of Habitat for Humanity.

“The first time I had ever ridden over 100 kilometres in a day was Monday,” cyclist Dave Plummer told CTV News. “And the second time was today and I'm feeling good.”

The cycling team left Winnipeg on Monday to embark on a nearly 400 kilometre ride along the shore of Lake Winnipeg to the northern edge of Hecla Island.

Spirit of Hope is a fundraiser to help Habitat for Humanity build homes for families in Manitoba.

“What could be a better thing than getting people into a home of their own?” Plummer said.

Rita Morier was wrapping up her second Spirit of Hope ride. She said participating is a way to give back to the community.

“We’re all responsible for each other,” she explained. “It’s a cycle – the community raises the children and the children look after the community in return.”

Cyclist Brett Bourne said the group had raised over $65,000 leading up to the five-day ride.

The money will be directed to Habitat for Humanity's Templeton Avenue Project in Amber Trails.