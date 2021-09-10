Daily COVID-19 cases break 100 on Friday, one more death reported in Manitoba

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba has reported more than 100 cases of COVID-19, along with another death linked to the virus.

According to Manitoba's COVID-19 dashboard updated Friday, the province reported 105 cases. Of these cases, 77 are unvaccinated, nine are partially vaccinated and 19 are fully vaccinated.

This brings Manitoba's total number of cases to 59,203, which includes 539 active cases and 57,464 recoveries.

A total of 17,792 cases have been linked to variants of concern, including 298 cases that are active and 17,295 recovered cases. The province has linked 199 deaths to variants of concern.

The province added one more death to the total, which is now sitting at 1,200. No details were provided about the death.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate is three per cent.

As of Friday, 75 people are in hospital with COVID-19. Of these hospitalizations, 36 have active cases, including 27 people who are unvaccinated, four who are partially vaccinated and five who are fully vaccinated.

Of the nine people in intensive care with active COVID-19 cases, seven are unvaccinated and two are partially vaccinated.

As of Friday, the province says 83.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and 78.3 per cent had received two doses.