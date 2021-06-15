WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's daily cases remain the lowest the province has seen since April, with 116 new cases and two more deaths linked to variants of concern on Tuesday.

Provincial health officials announced the two deaths in a bulletin released on Tuesday.

The two deaths include a Winnipeg man in his 90s whose death has been linked to the B.1.1.7. variant of concern, and a woman in her 90s from the Southern Health region.

The woman's death has been linked to an unspecified variant of concern and the outbreak at the Carman Memorial Hospital.

This brings the total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in Manitoba to 1,104. Provincial data shows 114 deaths have been linked to variants of concern.

For the second day, provincial health officials reported the lowest daily COVID-19 cases Manitoba has seen since April.

The province reported 116 new cases on Tuesday. The last time daily cases were this low in Manitoba was on April 19, when 108 cases were reported in a single day.

WINNIPEG TEST POSITIVITY RATE IN SINGLE DIGITS

The province recorded a five-day test positivity rate of 10.6 per cent.

Winnipeg's five-day test positivity rate dipped under 10 per cent on Tuesday, sitting at 9.9 per cent. The last time Winnipeg's five-day test positivity rate was in the single digits was on May 5 (9.2 per cent).

This comes as the region reported 55 new COVID-19 cases, in total dealing with 1,867 active cases.

The other cases reported on Tuesday include:

28 cases in the Southern Health region, which has 329 active cases;

23 cases in the Northern health region, which has 284 active cases;

Seven cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which has 219 active cases; and

Three cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region, which has 273 active cases.

The new cases in the province bring the total to 54,596 cases, including 2,972 active cases and 50,520 recoveries. One case was removed from the total due to a data correction.

COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS DOWN IN MANITOBA, ICU ADMISSIONS UP BY THREE

The province reported 266 people with COVID-19 were in hospital as of Tuesday – a drop from Monday when there were 271 COVID-19 patients in hospital.

While overall hospitalizations were down, the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU increased by three on Tuesday, with 63 people infected with the virus in intensive care. Of these patients, 46 had active cases and 17 were no longer infectious but still need critical care.

The province said 24 Manitoba patients were receiving care out-of-province, with 23 patients in Ontario and one in Alberta.

No COVID-19 patients were taken out of the province on Monday. So far, 26 patients have been returned to Manitoba hospitals.

VARIANT OF CONCERN CASES IN MANITOBA

Since the last update on Saturday, the province identified 279 more cases as variants of concern, bringing the total number of variant of concern cases in Manitoba to 13,882. This includes 12,012 recoveries and 1,756 active cases.

Since Saturday, 189 more cases have been identified as the B.1.1.7. variant of concern. The total number of B.1.1.7. variant cases in Manitoba to 6,037 – including 5,034 recoveries, 97 deaths linked to the variant, and 906 active cases.

There were 90 more cases listed as an unspecified variant of concern, for a total of 7,533 unspecified cases.

No other variant of concern cases have been identified since Saturday.

The province said 1,532 laboratory tests were done on Monday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 805,146.