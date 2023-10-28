Dakota dominates Steinbach 69-0 as first round of high school football playoffs end
First round playoff action continued Friday in the Winnipeg High School Football League (WHSFL) with four games on the schedule.
In the first of two Vidruk Bowl semi-final games, Brandon's Vincent Massey Vikings beat the Garden City Gophers 28-9. It was a closer score in the other Vidruk semi-final, as the Sturgeon Heights Huskies edged out Winnipeg's Vincent Massey Trojans, 12-10.
A play-in game also took place in the Currie Division, the Tec Voc Hornets beat the Churchill Bulldogs 28-2.
It was a very lopsided game in the Anavet Cup semi-final as the Dakota Lancers beat the Steinbach Regional Sabres, 69 – 0.
The second round of the WHSFL playoffs begins next week.
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie
Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage, with the father of one of the victims calling for respect for the family of the gunman, as well.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
