    • Dakota dominates Steinbach 69-0 as first round of high school football playoffs end

    It was a very lopsided game in the Anavet Cup semi-final as the Dakota Lancers beat the Steinbach Regional Sabres, 69 – 0. (Source: Scott Andersson, CTV News) It was a very lopsided game in the Anavet Cup semi-final as the Dakota Lancers beat the Steinbach Regional Sabres, 69 – 0. (Source: Scott Andersson, CTV News)

    First round playoff action continued Friday in the Winnipeg High School Football League (WHSFL) with four games on the schedule.

    In the first of two Vidruk Bowl semi-final games, Brandon's Vincent Massey Vikings beat the Garden City Gophers 28-9. It was a closer score in the other Vidruk semi-final, as the Sturgeon Heights Huskies edged out Winnipeg's Vincent Massey Trojans, 12-10.

    A play-in game also took place in the Currie Division, the Tec Voc Hornets beat the Churchill Bulldogs 28-2.

    The second round of the WHSFL playoffs begins next week.

