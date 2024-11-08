Dakota Lancers win back-to-back championships as part of three Winnipeg high school football finals

It was a trio of championship games Thursday for Winnipeg high school football.

The season culminating in one final game to determine the league's best.

The day started with the Tec Voc Hornets battling the John Taylor Pipers. The two finished as the top teams in the AAA division with 6-1 records.

The Hornets scored early in the first quarter to take the 7-0 lead and followed that up with a blocked punt returned for a second touchdown with just over three minutes left in the first quarter.

However, the Pipers would respond just before the second quarter, returning a kickoff all the way to the endzone to make it a 14-8 game.

The Pipers would make it close in the third quarter, grabbing a field goal to make it 15-11. But Tec Voc would put this away in the fourth, grabbing another TD.

They would go on to claim the championship with a 24-11 win.

The Tec Voc Hornets grabbed the 24-11 win to grab the Currie Bowl championship against the John Taylor Pipers on Nov. 7, 2024. (Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg)

"Best feeling in the world to win the last game of the year," said Tec Voc Head Coach Ryan Karhut.

He said the players wanted to get better after a disappointing end to their season last year, and all the work paid off.

"I did not think this was going to be a thing that happened in our second year," he said. "We've been rockstars at our school for the last two months. It's just been an incredible environment. Everyone has jumped on board with our football team. Our guys are unbelievable."

Tec Voc's Noah Heppner was named the game's MVP and said winning the championship was an incredible feeling.

"All the work paying off, I can't explain what it feels like right now," said Heppner.

While he was excited to be named MVP, he gave all the credits to his teammates.

"It's everybody. It's not just me. It's everybody putting in the work. Trying hard every play. I got MVP, but it's everybody, it's not just me."

The JV9 final was the second match of the day. The Miles Mac Buckeyes clashing with the Vincent Massey Vikings.

The Buckeyes finished the year undefeated, while the Vikings were right behind them in the standings with a 5-1 record.

These teams traded scores in the first half and went into halftime knotted at 14.

However, the Vikings had an offensive explosion in the third and fourth quarters, grabbing four touchdowns, which was capped off with a fake punt being run into the endzone.

That offensive output helped propel them to a 40-16.

"We've got some pretty special kids, fantastic coaches…every single kid got a moment out here, to be out here under the light in the Bomber stadium. It's a special feeling," said Vikings Head Coach Gavin Young.

"It's exciting, it's awesome. I can't begin to describe it."

The Vincent Massey Vikings won the JV9 finals against the Miles Mac Buckeyes 40-16 on Nov. 7, 2024. (Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg)

The day was capped with a heavyweight matchup in the Anavets Championship. The Dakota Lancers against the Oak Park Raiders.

Entering the game, they were the top two teams in Winnipeg. Each team went undefeated – Oak Park not allowing a single point in the regular season, while Dakota only gave up eight.

Their starting quarterbacks also had special years, as they both broke the single-season passing touchdown record.

This game lived up to the hype as it was a defensive struggle, neither team willing to give an inch. At halftime, the Lancers were up 2-0, and by the end of the third quarter, they had the narrow 4-3 lead.

The first major of the game didn't come until under a minute left in the game, when the Lancers ran one into the endzone to secure the victory.

They grabbed the 11-3 win, making them back-to-back champions.

"I feel euphoric," said Lancers Head Coach Mitchell Harrison. "I'm just so proud of these kids."

Being able to win back-to-back championships was something Harrison never thought could happen.

"In my wildest dreams, I didn't think it would go like this. I thought we could do something special with this program. Back-to-back with JV and Varsity, it's unbelievable."

Even though it was a low-scoring affair, Dakota quarterback Rogan Vergata said there is no better feeling than winning.

"It wasn't pretty, but we got it done. That's all I can say. I love this team," said Vergata.

Vergata credits the coaches for preparing the team and the defence for standing strong all game.

"I got to give it to coaching, our defence played great, and that's all you can ask for. We got it done."