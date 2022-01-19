Dakota Tipi First Nation to investigate unmarked graves at five former residential schools in Manitoba

Dakota Tipi First Nation has received funding to help with investigations into unmarked graves at five former Manitoba residential schools.

On Monday the First Nation's Chief Eric Pashe, along with Marc Miller, the federal minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, announced funding over three years to help Dakota Tipi First Nation begin researching unmarked graves at residential schools.

"This is a historic time for the Dakota people. The time has now come for our history to be properly told. It's time for us to honour the first child who ever went to residential school, Inkabah, who was a Dakota girl," Pashe said in a news release.

"The time has now come for the truths to be told and however difficult these may be."

The plan is to search church and Hudson Bay Company records, Library and Archives Canada, St. Boniface Archives, National Centre of Truth and Reconciliation school records, and the National Air Photo Library to figure out how many children may have attended five schools in Manitoba and find possible unmarked graves.

The funding comes as the First Nation has created a survivor-led steering committee to help guide the investigations into five former residential schools in Portage la Prairie, Sandy Bay, Assiniboia, Brandon and Fort Alexander. The news release said children from Dakota Tipi First Nation attended these schools.

"The leadership of the Dakota Tipi First Nation has worked tirelessly to ensure that the community is in a good position to begin the important and difficult work of searching archival records and undertaking fieldwork to investigate five former residential schools in Manitoba," Miller said in a news release.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.