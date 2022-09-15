Dale Hawerchuk statue to be unveiled Oct. 1: Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets are inviting fans down to True North Square next month for the unveiling of their new statue of team legend Dale Hawerchuk.
The late NHL Hall-of-Famer will be honoured Oct. 1 ahead of the Jets' preseason game against the Edmonton Oilers. The statue, sculpted by Erik Blome of Figurative Art Studio, will stand at the corner of Hargrave Street and Graham Avenue, which also has the honourary name of Dale Hawerchuk Way.
Fans are encouraged to arrive as early as 4:30 p.m., with the ceremony beginning at 5:15 p.m. The event will include several notable speakers, including Kris King, Paul Coffey, Dave Ellett, and an address from Hawerchuk’s wife Crystal, among others.
Fans will also be treated to a special fly-by featuring four 17 Wing CT-155 Hawks to honour the occasion.
A two-block area will be closed to traffic between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. as the Jets host a celebration of Hawerchuk's life. A live DJ and the Jets community team will be there as fans get a closer look at the statue before the 7 p.m. puck drop against the Oilers.
All fans attending the Oct. 1 preseason game will receive a Dale Hawerchuk commemorative coin.
