Dance convention showcases international talent, promotes wellness
Dance is all about putting your best foot forward – be it on stage, on the street or in the studio.
However, the life of a young dancer can be stressful, especially when it comes to body image issues, injury risks and pressure to perform. To ease some of that pressure, a local dancer created a convention that made it’s debut Saturday.
Form Dance Convention takes the stage this weekend at the RBC Convention Centre. Over the two days, young dancers have the chance to work with choreographers and artists from around the world, while also hearing from health and wellness experts.
“Something unique about Form is that we've included dancer education sessions,” said founder and owner Brynne Abgrall. “So we really want this to be inclusive of health and wellness to enhance the dancers experience.”
Participants will also hear from a performance psychologist, a former ballerina, as well as a registered holistic nutritionist breaking down dancer nutrition.
Guest choreographers included Canadian actress and dancer Jordan Clark, Carter Williams, Lonni Olson, Gabe De Guzman and Bella Klassen.
Abgrall said the convention offers Winnipeg dancers an opportunity to grow their skills outside of a studio setting.
“They're getting first-hand training, first experience training from professional dancers,” she said. “So they're really getting exposed to something new and something that usually you would have to travel for.”
Abgrall also said she hopes to take the convention across the country some day, to help other dancers reach their full potential.
