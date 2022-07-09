‘Dancing Bear’ sculpture celebrates elm trees in St. Vital

A new wood sculpture in St. Vital is celebrating the elm trees common to the neighbourhood, and raising awareness of the environmental concerns affecting them.

The Dancing Bear Project was started by the Kingston Crescent Residents Association. Wood carving artist Fred Thomas was commissioned to carve the bear out of a dead elm tree at the south end of the Elm Park Bridge across from the Bridge Drive-In (BDI).

A new Dancing Bear statue that is being carved in the St. Vital area June 8, 2022. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News)

St. Vital counsellor Brian Mayes was so taken by the sculpture, he donated $2000 of discretionary ward funds to help cover costs. “I was out for a run when I saw this, I thought ‘what is that, where is it from?’” he told CTV News Winnipeg, “it’s a great little local initiative, they said we’re out of pocket several thousand… It’s a good use of ward money.”

The Dancing Bear is pointing up at the trees to celebrate the canopy of elm trees above. It’s slated to be finished later this year, with educational plaques eventually raising awareness about the death of the elm trees in the area and promoting a replanting strategy.

The hands of a new Dancing Bear statue that is being carved in the St. Vital area June 8, 2022. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News)