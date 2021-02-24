WINNIPEG -- Red River College (RRC) honoured a Manitoba icon for his various contributions to the community.

The school awarded Gabriel Langlois, also known as ‘Dancing Gabe,’ an honourary diploma in community development.

Langlois, an icon in the Manitoba sports world, can be seen dancing at nearly every single home game for the Winnipeg Jets, Blue Bombers, Goldeyes and Manitoba Moose.

RRC gave Langlois the honourary diploma at its 2021 virtual winter convocation on Tuesday due to his devotion to volunteering, friendly and positive demeanor, and community spirit.

At the convocation, Langlois said he is thankful to be the recipient of the honourary diploma.

“Stay safe, stay positive and keep dancing,” he said, before busting a move.

Langlois’ list of accolades, awards and achievements include the Premier’s Volunteer Award, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, the City of Winnipeg Community Service Award, and the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

He is also a long-time volunteer and part-time employee at the YMCA-YWCA of Winnipeg.